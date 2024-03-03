‘Girl dad’ LeBron James labels Zhuri’s overzealous celebration as highlight on 40k record night: “Blew a kiss she blew it right back”

LeBron James made NBA history on Saturday by crossing the 40,000 career points benchmark and becoming the only player ever to do so. During a post-game interview, James highlighted a special moment with his daughter Zhuri when he hit the record and how much it meant to him to make history with his daughter in attendance.

“It's definitely special. When I looked up at the stands and seen her sitting up there. When the forty-thousand-point mark hit, definitely looked up there at my wife, and looked at my daughter and my mom, and my daughter was just clapping, and pumping her arms up in the air, so that was a super cool moment," James said.

Blew her a kiss she blew it right back to me” LeBron continued. “Definitely a girl dad...she runs everything. What Z says goes in our household for sure.”

LeBron James achieved the milestone during the LA Lakers matchup against the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. Starting the game with 39,991 career points, James made a layup during the starting minutes of the second quarter to breach the 40,000 career points benchmark.

The 20x All-Star received a standing ovation at the next timeout while coach Darvin Ham gave him a congratulatory pat on the chest. There was an in-arena video presentation, which was preceded and followed by James raising the ball over his head.

However, the Nuggets clinched the win 124-114, denying LeBron James and the Lakers a picture-perfect historic night on their home ground in Los Angeles. The all-time NBA scoring leader described the night as "bittersweet" because of the loss they suffered at home ground.

LeBron James also led the losing effort for the Lakers, registering 26 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

LeBron James' performance in his 21st season

The 2023-24 NBA season marks King James' 21st campaign in the NBA. At 39 years old, he is the oldest active player in the league and is still going strong.

The four-time NBA champion is averaging 25.3 points, seven rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in the season. He is shooting 52.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

However, the LA Lakers must do better and gain a winning momentum to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Lakers are tenth in the Western Conference with a 33-29 record following their loss to the Nuggets on Friday. They have won six of their last ten games and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder home on Monday.