"Give me 62 games, Anthony Davis, I’ll be happy, 72 I’ll be thrilled, 82 ain’t happening” – NBA analyst suspects Lakers are nothing but a ‘soap opera’, says their roster is a disappointment

Anthony Davis knows that when he’s healthy, the LA Lakers have an excellent chance of bouncing back in a big way next season. AD is targeting no less than playing in 82 games next season to lead his team to at least the playoffs.

Nick Wright, on his podcast, promptly dismissed the hope and positive vibe that came out of the Lakers’ Media Day and training camp. Here’s what he said that will undoubtedly irritate the LA Nation:

“Not delusion about calling themselves underdogs, but delusion about thinking this team is anything other than a soap opera. I heard Anthony Davis say he wants to play 82 games.

"I’d sign up right now for 72. You know what I’d take, right now, 62! Give me 62 games, Anthony Davis, I’ll be happy, 72, I’ll be thrilled. 82 ain’t happening."

During the LA Lakers’ Media Day, Anthony Davis pushed the idea that the team has an underdog mentality heading into the season. He mentioned that having a chip on their shoulder is a great starting point for them to have a bounce-back campaign after last season’s humiliaton.

For the Lakers to at least have a sniff of the playoffs, AD has to be fully healthy, fit and engaged. Davis hasn’t been healthy over the last two years, which is a big reason the team didn’t do well in that span.

The last time the Kentucky product was free of injuries, he led the Lakers, alongside LeBron James, to the 2020 NBA championship.

“The Brow” has played 36 and 40 games, respectively, in his last two years in Hollywood. Jumping from those numbers to 82 requires more than just dedication and an unrelenting drive to play. He also needs a little bit of luck to stay away from fluke injuries, something which happened thrice last season alone.

Anthony Davis: "As much as I can, play all 82 [games], and then get back to the level of basketball that I know I'm capable of playing which is being elite and dominant."



LA will have a better chance of fighting for a playoff spot if Davis plays in at least 65 of the Lakers’ games. They can’t afford to miss him for more than that as their margin of error gets considerably smaller.

Even if Anthony Davis plays all 82 games, the roster might not be enough to get the LA Lakers to the playoffs

As good as Anthony Davis can be, the supporting cast will have to play a major role if the LA Lakers want to contend.

Nick Wright, however, doesn’t give the Lakers a chance as they are presently constructed:

“I don’t think this lineup and roster fits. … The delusion is anyone thinking the Lakers, without making a massive trade, can contend. It’s the most disenchanted I’ve been with a LeBron James team, maybe ever certainly since the 2018 Cavs.”

"For one, LeBron is a year older. Yeah, he averaged 30, but how much longer can he do that?”



The LA Lakers have added plenty of youth to their side in the hopes of getting more hustle, attention to detail and energy. Shooting, however, continues to be a glaring weakness.

Patrick Beverley, one of the team’s most popular acquisitions, is a decent three-point shooter but is coming off his career-worst average last season. Dennis Schroder, who’s reuniting with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, shot only 34.4% from rainbow distance last season.

They join a group that has Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Davis who are poor to average three-point marksmen.

If the LA Lakers can’t hit a decent mark as a team on three-point shooting, Anthony Davis playing all 82 games may not be enough.

