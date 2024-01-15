Glowing mama-to-be: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel flaunts baby bump as she prepares for baby bash

Anthony Edwards' partner Jeanine Robel is preparing for the arrival of their baby. On Sunday night (January 14), Robel posted a selfie of her baby bump on her Instagram story while wishing her followers good night.

Jeanine Robel takes a selfie with her baby bump.

She then said that invitations for her upcoming baby shower would be sent very soon and apologized that she had not yet sent them earlier.

"The invitations to our baby shower have not been sent out yet. [It will be] on my [to-do] list, I promise!" she said.

Jeanine Robel announced that her baby shower is coming up with invites to be sent this week.

Who is Jeanine Robel, Anthony Edwards' girlfriend?

Jeanine Robel, who is the current partner of rising NBA star Anthony Edwards, is a social media influencer with around 120,000 followers as of posting.

Robel has a son through her previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef.

While there is no further information about Robel, Edwards had been telling stories about her in some interviews, and seemingly, he had been playing inspired basketball last year since she became his girlfriend.

Last month, Robel announced that she is pregnant with her second child, her first with Edwards. The gender reveal might take place during their upcoming baby shower.

Anthony Edwards' 3rd quarter blast helps Minnesota Timberwolves get past LA Clippers

Now that he is having a baby, Anthony Edwards could be playing more inspired basketball this year.

He was on fire in their last game when he scored 33 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 109-105 home win against the LA Clippers.

Edwards caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 20 points, which nearly matched the Clippers' entire output that quarter.

The Clippers still fought back in the fourth quarter and were just down three, 103-100, with a little over a minute to play.

However, Rudy Gobert, who air-balled two free throws earlier in the game, played the hero for the Timberwolves as he drained four charities in the end to help them seal the win.

“Getting all the rebounds and making sure they don’t get finishes at the rim, he was great tonight,” Edwards said.

"He was up, blocking mid-ranges and stuff like that. Defensive Player of the Year, for sure.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves won't return to action until Wednesday night against the slumping Detroit Pistons.

