"GODDESS QUEEN" – LeBron James shows ardent appreciation toward wife Savannah James in latest Instagram post

While fans have been thrilled with the play of LA Lakers forward LeBron James, he has continuously given his followers a look at his life off of the court.

James has often expressed excitement on social media over the high school basketball exploits of his sons, Bronny and Bryce, but he took to social media Monday to spotlight another member of his family. James posted a video of his wife, Savannah James, on Instagram, expressing how lucky he is to have her.

"GODDESS QUEEN!"

LeBron and his wife, Savannah James

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah

LeBron James' latest Instagram post showed the that he and his wife, Savannah James, share.

The couple have been together since their days in high school in Akron, Ohio, and married in 2013. James' post sent the internet into a frenzy Monday, as fans around the world discussed the beauty shown by Savannah in the video. LeBron even gave her a number of compliments, including "GODDAMN!!! That's MINE. SIMPLY BEAUITUFL Queen."

Although the LA Lakers (21-22) have been underwhelming all season, it's not from a lack of effort from James.

Even at age 37, James remains a marvel. His game shows no signs of slowing down. In his last 11 games, James averaged 33.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 53.3%.

While Russell Westbrook has been the focal point of criticism for the Lakers' issues, the team has also missed Anthony Davis, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Los Angeles is 5-8 without AD, despite James' efforts to singlehandedly carry the team.

James has averaged 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 51.9% this season. His scoring average is his highest since averaging 29.7 ppg in 2009-10, the final season of his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And his playing time (36.7 minutes per game) is at its highest level since 2017-18 (36.9 mpg), the final season of his second stint with the Cavs.

Los Angeles, tied for seventh place in the Western Conference, hosts the third-place Utah Jazz (29-14) on Monday night. The Lakers then host the Indianapolis Pacers (15-28) on Wednesday night before embarking on a six-game East Coast swing to close the month.

The Lakers will face the Miami Heat (27-16), Brooklyn Nets (27-15), Philadelphia 76ers (25-18) and Charlotte Hornets (24-20) on the trip. Miami has won 13 of its last 18 games, while Brooklyn has won five of its last seven, Philadelphia nine of 12 and Charlotte eight of 11.

The Lakers are on a three-game losing skid.

ESPN on Friday reported that Davis is expected to be reevaluated early this week and that team officials hope he can return during the road trip.

