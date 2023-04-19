"Going to give me a heart attack"- NBA fans cannot wait for the second half of Clippers against the Suns as Game 2 is all tied up

NBA fans couldn't get enough of what just happened in the first 24 minutes of Game 2 between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. End-to-end action and mini-runs from both teams ended the half tied at 59 all.

One had exclaimed:

"this series is…. going to give me a heart attack"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

C ☀️ @yrocburner @TheHoopCentral this series is…. going to give me a heart attack @TheHoopCentral this series is…. going to give me a heart attack

Amir @PEAKFlCTION @TheHoopCentral lebron ruined russ look at him now @TheHoopCentral lebron ruined russ look at him now

. @ammmiiittt @TheHoopCentral Monty and Chris Paul will be the reason why the clippers win @TheHoopCentral Monty and Chris Paul will be the reason why the clippers win

Elite @Elite3011 @TheHoopCentral Nah the refs just bailing the suns out @TheHoopCentral Nah the refs just bailing the suns out

The superstars from both teams came to play. Kawhi Leonard had 16 points while Russell Brook finished the first half with 17.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker answered with 16 and 17 points, respectively as well.

Rusell Westbrook blocks Kevin Durant again

Like in Game 1, Russell Westbrook hasn't shied away from guarding Kevin Durant when switched on him. He blocked one of Durant's shots in the series opener and had another one early in the first quarter of Game 2.

Poll : 0 votes