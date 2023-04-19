Create

"Going to give me a heart attack"- NBA fans cannot wait for the second half of Clippers against the Suns as Game 2 is all tied up

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 19, 2023 03:33 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
NBA fans were riveted to the first-half action between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

NBA fans couldn't get enough of what just happened in the first 24 minutes of Game 2 between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. End-to-end action and mini-runs from both teams ended the half tied at 59 all.

One had exclaimed:

"this series is…. going to give me a heart attack"
@TheHoopCentral this series is…. going to give me a heart attack
@TheHoopCentral My reaction to this series: https://t.co/wXj5hi3PuN
@TheHoopCentral Sun killer. 🌚 https://t.co/IPMV4dzKRE
@TheHoopCentral Cp3 is useless
@TheHoopCentral lebron ruined russ look at him now
@TheHoopCentral Bro if PG was playing it would be 🧹
@TheHoopCentral Nobody outside of suns fans likes booker
@TheHoopCentral Its a movie 🍿
@TheHoopCentral Monty and Chris Paul will be the reason why the clippers win
@TheHoopCentral Nah the refs just bailing the suns out

The superstars from both teams came to play. Kawhi Leonard had 16 points while Russell Brook finished the first half with 17.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker answered with 16 and 17 points, respectively as well.

Rusell Westbrook blocks Kevin Durant again

Like in Game 1, Russell Westbrook hasn't shied away from guarding Kevin Durant when switched on him. He blocked one of Durant's shots in the series opener and had another one early in the first quarter of Game 2.

Westbrook’s defense on Durant. 🔒🔒 https://t.co/DiPog8Nw4o

