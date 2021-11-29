Are we witnessing a resurgence of the Golden State Warriors dynasty?  

The Golden State Warriors have been the biggest surprise in the NBA so far this season. Everyone in the league was eager to see the comeback of Klay Thompson after he missed the last two years due to injuries. But there wasn't a lot of hope or high expectations for the team to do well, as even James Wiseman, the 2nd overall pick in last year’s draft was expected to miss games because of an injured knee. Yet somehow the Warriors are sitting pretty at the top of a tough Western Conference, boasting the best record in the entire league. And it's not just about them having the best record overall, but also how comfortably they have been winning these games.

How did a team that finished 9th in the West last season, manage to have the best record in the NBA? Well, the Warriors' front office had a great off-season. They were able to bring back 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. They also signed three players who most people thought had NBA careers that would plateau or would be over soon - Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. The difference these four have been making on the court is often unnoticed and will not always show in the stats sheet. Payton and Iguodala’s suffocating defense, plus Porter and Bjelica’s ability to spread the floor have enabled the team to play various combinations for which the opponents haven’t had any answers. But probably the brightest spot has been the breakout season that Jordan Poole has been having. His scoring average has increased by 6 points from last season and now averages 18 per game. With Klay coming back, Poole will most likely come off the bench. But it only highlights the depth this Golden State Warriors team has.

Steph Curry seems to be playing his best basketball since the year he became the league’s unanimous MVP in 2015-16. By the end of the season, he could very well add another MVP trophy to his name if he continues to play the same way consistently. Small forward Andrew Wiggins, though he struggled in his first season as a Warrior, has now found a nice groove and seems more comfortable in his role. The relentless defense and heads-up playmaking of Draymond Green continues to be as remarkable as ever. The Warriors front office has assembled a great team and it’s currently doing wonders as they have the league’s best rated defense at 100.5 and an offensive rating at 114.0 that is behind only the Utah Jazz. This team is turning heads all around the league and it would be exciting for the fans to see what they have to show when their roster is complete and healthy. It may still be too early to tell, but a resurgence of the Golden State Warriors dynasty seems to be slowly but surely taking shape.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra