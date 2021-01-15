Golden State Warriors 104-114 Denver Nuggets: Twitter erupts as Nikola Jokic and crew ease past a dominant Stephen Curry

The Denver Nuggets grabbed a thrilling 114-104 win against the Golden State Warriors at the Ball Arena in a 2020-21 NBA game.
Despite an excellent performance from Stephen Curry, the Nuggets were able to keep the Golden State Warriors at arm's length, managing to maintain a 10-point lead throughout the game.
In this regard, let's have a look at a few Twitter reactions in the aftermath of the Denver Nuggets' win over the Golden State Warriors.
Twitter reacts as the Denver Nuggets outshine Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors
Many in the NBA community believed this could be a very close game, as the Golden State Warriors had a fair bit of momentum coming into this clash. Moreover, the Denver Nuggets had underwhelmed this season.
However, the Denver Nuggets are beginning to look like the dominant team they were during the NBA bubble. Here are some Twitter reactions after their win over the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen Curry had a brilliant game for the Golden State Warriors. The 32-year-old had a double-double, recording 35 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting at 60.9% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc.
Moreover, Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman also performed well for the Golden State Warriors, scoring 16 and 14 points respectively.
Offense was never an issue on the night for the Golden State Warriors, but it was their defense that let them down. If they had more quality at that end of the court, this game could have ended in their favor.
The Denver Nuggets looked incredible at both ends of the floor. Nikola Jokic, in particular, had an emphatic performance in this game. The player recorded 23 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists while shooting 50% from the field.
The player also ran the offense excellently and helped the Denver Nuggets maintain their lead till the end.
This was a game fans of both franchises would have enjoyed, regardless of the outcome. While the Denver Nuggets were in the lead, they did not have a comfortable outing, as the Golden State Warriors refused to go away.
Both teams can build on their performances in this game and look to continue their momentum in the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season.