Golden State Warriors 115-113 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as Stephen Curry and crew grab incredible comeback win at Staples Center

The Golden State Warriors faced the LA Lakers at Staples Center in a blockbuster match-up on Monday.

The Warriors started the ball game sluggishly, to say the least. The team struggled to get going in the first two quarters, causing the Lakers to lead by 16 at halftime.

However, as the final score suggests, they rallied hard against the reigning champions in the second half to grab an unbelievable comeback win.

Twitter reacts as the Golden State Warriors come back to win against the LA Lakers at Staples Center

Many fans predicted LeBron James' LA Lakers to win against the Golden State Warriors

Despite the LA Lakers leading by 17 points in the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors kept knocking on the door and eventually blew it wide open to take the lead late in the game.

Many expected the hosts to win this game with ease. After such an incredible result, the NBA community couldn't help but react in kind on social media.

These are just some of their tweets:

“what a comeback from the underdog warriors” 🔥🔥 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 19, 2021

These refs are giving @warriors NOTHING!!! They just trying to help the Lakers. — Lyndon Carriger (@LyndonCmusic) January 19, 2021

Every single time the Warriors cut it close, the whistles start pouring in — 🅿🅱🇵🇭🌉 (@DubsPainTour) January 19, 2021

Lakers obviously are the better team. defensively, also offensively. but theyre flopping too much, helped by refs too much. — Fabian (@laurensius_yoel) January 19, 2021

Dennis Schroder was dominant during the first half of this game for the LA Lakers. The 27-year-old recorded an impressive 25 points on 53% from the field against the Golden State Warriors.

Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis also put in good performances for the Lakers and got buckets to cut down the Warriors' momentum on several occasions during the game.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the game:

The revenge against Steph Tour continues next! Teams been waiting to catch him in a dark alley by himself. Lakers up next! 🤣🤣🤣



Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 19, 2021

Nineteen points in 18 minutes for Eric Paschall. Most stabilizing time of almost every Warriors game lately is the start of the second/fourth quarters, when he's scoring regularly vs backup bigs. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2021

@KELLYOUBREJR great game. You be you... @Warriors fans love you. There will always be haters. Don’t pay them no mind. Like Dubs always say, “play with joy.” — notAtyrantnosaurusX (@atyrantnosaurus) January 19, 2021

Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of the Golden State Warriors' best players tonight. The 25-year-old made great plays on both ends, working harder than anyone else on the floor to get his team extra possession.

Late in the fourth quarter, when the Warriors were level with the LA Lakers, it was Oubre who forced the turnover before scoring a bucket to give his team the lead.

While Stephen Curry started slowly, he was dominant in the fourth quarter, making brave plays to cut down the deficit for the Golden State Warriors. His final three of the game proved to be the dagger that took the game away from the hosts.

Here are more reactions to the close encounter:

Close it out!!!! @warriors GET UP — AshleyNicole (@xemmaxfrostx) January 19, 2021

lol Lakers gonna fumble this huh — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 19, 2021

Warriors closing in on the Lakers 👀



Watch in the B/R app and on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/9Nmjlkqpxt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2021

Lakers loooooove giving teams hope but this is a pretty impressive performance from Warriors. They scrapped their way into a close one. Kerr’s gonna love this — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 19, 2021

That’s cold, Steph. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2021

Overall, this was an incredibly entertaining and unpredictable game.

For the Golden State Warriors, this clash will prove to be a source of motivation. Coming back from a 17-point deficit to win against the reigning champions is no mean feat, and doing so will give them the belief that they can win just about any game in the NBA.

However, for the LA Lakers, there is a lot to be disappointed about. The franchise had an early lead but left the door open for far too long and suffered for it immensely.

The team seemed almost casual at times, and this match will serve as a reminder that they need to consistently work hard in games during the regular season.

