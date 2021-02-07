Golden State Warriors 132-134 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter stunned as Luka Doncic spoils Steph Curry's huge night

The Dallas Mavericks kept pace with the offensive barrage from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors all night. Neither team was very solid on the defensive end in this matchup, but the shooting battle that ensued was very entertaining nonetheless.
Luka Doncic was getting to the rim and shooting with great accuracy tonight, finishing with 42 points and 11 assists to lift the Dallas Mavericks to victory. Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 57 points on 62% shooting, but fell just short in a wild finish.
Luka Doncic lifts Dallas Mavericks to victory in a thriller with the Golden State Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks are into the double digits for wins now, improving to 10-14 on the season with the victory. The home team had outstanding offensive pressure all night and out-rebounded the Warriors by 7 boards.
Stephen Curry did what he could, but the late clutch shots of Luka Doncic proved to be the difference-maker in this very close game. The next highest-scoring Dallas Mavericks' player was Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic's shootout:
The Dallas Mavericks outlasted Steph Curry and the Warriors, but in the final seconds, this game could have gone either way. The back-and-forth shooting battle finished with a two-point Mavs' win, but will remain a memorable night from Steph Curry, who now averages 28.5 points per game this season.
Here's more Twitter reactions from Steph and Luka's shootout in Dallas:
With the loss, the Golden State Warriors fall to 12-11 on the season. However, the team will look to build off of Steph Curry's big night when they battle the San Antonio Spurs on February 8th.
The Dallas Mavericks will also have a day off before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on the 8th for a chance to start gaining ground in the Western conference.