Golden State Warriors 2023 Preseason Schedule 2023 | Games, dates and more

The Golden State Warriors preseason has been announced in preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season. Their five-game preseason starts on October 7, and their final match will be on October 20. They will begin the training camp on October 2.

Before the Warriors face the Phoenix Suns on October 24 in their regular season opener, they must experiment with roster combinations while tuning offensive and defensive game plans.

Listed below is the schedule of the Warriors' preseason:

5). Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Saturday, October 7)

The Warriors open their preseason game against the Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

4). Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Friday, October 13)

The team will travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers in the second game, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena. It will tip off at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

3). Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings (Sunday, October 15)

After facing the Lakers twice, they take on the Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

2). Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings (Wednesday, October 18)

The Warriors will return home to face the Kings again in the fourth preseason game. It will tip off at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

1). Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs (Friday, October 20)

The 4-time NBA Champions will finish their preseason against the Spurs at the Chase Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Ahead of the 2023 preseason, head coach Steve Kerr talks about Chris Paul's role with the team

One of the most interesting free agency moves in this year's offseason is the acquisition of Chris Paul by the Warriors from the Washington Wizards.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about the role that the 12-time All-Star guard will be filling in once the season begins.

"Our team last year needed another way to attack and we became a little too dimensional with Steph in high ball screens," Kerr said. "We needed another playmaker to give us a different look and Chris is, as we know, one of the all-time great pick-and-roll players and he'll know how to control the tempo."

"It's hugely important -- especially in playoff games -- to have guys like that," Kerr added.

The lineup combinations are something to keep an eye on regarding the Warriors' upcoming regular season as they finally get a quality floor general to aid Stephen Curry.