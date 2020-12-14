Golden State Warriors' 3 Bold Predictions | 2020-21 NBA Season

One of the most successful franchises of the decade, the Golden State Warriors, faced an unusual fall from grace last season, as injuries resulted in the team finishing bottom of the NBA's Western Conference. Despite another lengthy delay in Klay Thompson's return, the Warriors will be led by veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both of whom will be relied upon to lead their side back into the playoffs. In this article, we will make 3 bold predictions about how the season ahead will pan out for the former champions.

Here are a few predictions as the Golden State Warriors prepare to tip-off their 2020-21 NBA Season.

#1 Steph Curry returns to win another MVP award

After sitting out the majority of last year's campaign, the Golden State Warriors finishing bottom of the West can largely be attributed to missing point guard Stephen Curry. A future Hall-of-Famer and franchise legend, Curry will return this year, fully fit and ready to carry a young Warriors team through what will be a turbulent season. Not only that, but Curry could in the process pick up his third NBA MVP award.

If he is to win, he will face an array of opposition for the award, including Giannis Antetokonmpo, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis. Not an easy task. That isn't to say he can't do it - of course, he can. Curry will be the go-to guy even more than usual this year since the Warriors are missing his 'Splash Brother', Klay Thompson. This will given Curry more opportunities to score and assist.

Since James Harden didn't win the award averaging 34 points a game last season, it's going to be an almighty feat for the 32-year-old. If there is a shooter in the game who can do so though, it is Stephen Curry.

#2 Golden State Warriors reach 45 wins

In what will be a tough year without Klay Thompson, the Warriors still have the necessary pieces to challenge for a top-4 position in the West. Behind veteran leaders in Steph Curry and Draymond Green who know what it takes to be champions, the Warriors have a young supporting cast who can out-score opponents. Through the draft, they have also secured a traditional Center in Wiseman who now gives Steve Kerr flexibility on offense.

While the Golden State Warriors will be largely reliant on Curry's fitness, they have scorers in Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. who can hurt the opposition. The two forwards averaged 21 and 18 points respectively last season. At the Center position, they have depth behind Wiseman in Marquese Chriss and Kevon Looney.

Put together, the Warriors have a solid base to mount a resurgence in the West and can expect to reach 45 wins which would have placed them 4th last year.

#3 James Wiseman to win Rookie of the Year

Despite only playing 3 college games last year, James Wiseman gathered a lot of hype coming into the NBA Draft and was picked up by the Golden State Warriors second overall. As previously mentioned, Wiseman is a more traditional center at 7"1', a player whom the Warriors have in recent history preferred over transformed forwards such as Chriss and Looney. Indeed, in their last Championship-winning side of 2018, Zaza Pachulia played the majority of the season in that position.

Going into the draft, the Golden State Warriors were deemed as the perfect fit for James Wiseman. Despite his height, he has incredible flexibility and athleticism and is able to throw down lobs.

Although coming in as second pick, there shouldn't be as much pressure as previous players in that position have faced. Wiseman won't have to be the focal point of the Warriors offense and on the defensive end will be heavily protected by Draymond Green on the interior.

Don't be surprised if Wiseman emerges as Rookie of the Year after quietly going about his business and helping the Warriors toward a winning season.