Golden State Warriors: 3 players set to leave the team this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
208   //    28 Mar 2019, 06:27 IST

Draymond Green could exit the Golden State Warriors in the summer
Draymond Green could exit the Golden State Warriors in the summer

Entering the 18/19 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors were widely tipped to win a third straight Championship. After all, the Warriors had successfully convinced Kevin Durant to sign for another year, while they also added a fifth All-Star in the form of DeMarcus Cousins.

Nevertheless, Steve Kerr's men have struggled for consistency throughout the season, and after suffering a number of surprises loses throughout the month of March, doubts have emerged over the Warriors ability to win a third consecutive ring.

Durant's future also continues to be a major talking point, as the superstar is expected to depart during the offseason. However, KD is not the only man who could potentially depart this coming summer and here we take a look at three other players set to leave Golden State:

#3 Draymond Green

Draymond Green has been a pillar of the Golden State Warriors dynasty
Draymond Green has been a pillar of the Golden State Warriors dynasty

Draymond Green has been the heart and soul behind the Warriors' recent dominance, although there are growing concerns that the team may trade him this summer. The 29-year-old is set to hold contract extension talks with the Warriors over the postseason, and if a deal is not agreed upon, Golden State are likely to move him on before his existing deal expires in 2020.

Green himself revealed he won't take anything less than a max deal, although it remains to be seen if the Warriors are willing to give that sort of money to a 29-year-old whose performances have been declining over the past 12 months.

Athletic defensive stoppers with limited offensive powers tend to age badly in the NBA, and Green is not currently near the level that won him the Defensive Player of the Year award two years ago. Due to this, the Warriors have a big call to make on Green's future this season, and finances may dictate that he is moved on elsewhere in the league.

1 / 3 NEXT
