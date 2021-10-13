Golden State Warriors' 5 must-watch matchups in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season

The Golden State Warriors' 2021-22 NBA regular season is right around the corner, so the Bay Area fans are ecstatic. The team is entering into the season with championship aspirations, but many factors need to go in their favor for them to be competitive.

We don't know how Klay Thompson's return could look like, and if the young players could contribute at a high level. Nevertheless, with an exciting player like Stephen Curry at the helm, the upcoming season is bound to keep fans on the edges of their seats.

The new season begins with a lot of drama. Be it the Kyrie Irving vaccination saga in Brooklyn or the Ben Simmons-related tension in Philadelphia, the new season is sure to be an exciting one.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the reigning champions and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the reigning MVP. The Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers have assembled incredibly star-stacked superteams, and are favorites to face off in the NBA Finals.

With so many exciting storylines to look forward to, here is a look at five Golden State Warriors matchups that are must-watch in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season:

Which Golden State Warriors games should the fans mark on their calendars?

The Golden State Warriors have 41 nationally televised games in their schedule, the second-highest in the NBA, behind the LA Lakers (42). That's practically a national TV matchup every alternate game, so they have a bevy of exciting games to look forward to.

Given the uncertainty on their roster, it isn't particularly a good thing that the Golden State Warriors will face so many tough teams. These games will likely decide the fate of the team in the coming months.

However, there is a significant stretch of easy games as well and two major homestands that should make things easier for the Dubs. So without further ado, here's a look at those five must-watch games.

#1 Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers - October 19th, 2021

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots over the LA Lakers' LeBron James.

The opening night of any NBA season is jam-packed with marquee matchups, and the 2021-22 NBA season will be no different.

It has the Milwaukee Bucks facing off against the Brooklyn Nets, and the Golden State Warriors taking on the LA Lakers. The four teams playing on opening night are the top four pre-season favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship.

The Warriors visit the Staples Center for their season opener and then travel back home to take on the LA Clippers. Whenever Stephen Curry and LeBron James meet, it is must-watch television. Everyone remembers their four consecutive NBA Finals battles, and James and Curry are arguably the two biggest superstars in the league right now.

The LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors face off four times in the regular season - October 19th (away), February 12th (home), March 5th (away) and April 7th (road).

#2 Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors - October 28th, 2021

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies with Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Bay Area fans could taste revenge within the first few games of the new season itself, as the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on October 28th, 2021.

The Grizzlies are certainly nowhere near some of the other stronger teams, but the Warriors fans have a bitter taste in their mouths concerning Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA play-in tournament, and ruined an MVP-caliber season for Stephen Curry.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Grizzlies knock the Warriors out of the play-in tournament. The Grizzlies knock the Warriors out of the play-in tournament. https://t.co/Xdu2JtMRGo

It isn't far-fetched to say that Bay Area fans are waiting to face the Grizzlies again, and watch the Warriors beat them.

The Memphis Grizzlies face the Golden State Warriors four times in the regular season - October 28th (home), December 23rd (home), January 11th (away) and March 28th (away).

