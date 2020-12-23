Golden State Warriors 99-125 Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant's return sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

The Brooklyn Nets looked to be in midseason form tonight in their dominant victory over the Golden State Warriors. The headlining act for the Nets was the return of superstar Kevin Durant after a ruptured Achilles tendon sidelined him for nearly 18 months. Durant came out of the gate on fire, making his first two baskets, and finishing the night with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Durant and fellow star Kyrie Irving were playing with such chemistry and fluidity, it is clear head coach Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets have developed a very effecient offense.
The Golden State Warriors, led by all-star point guard Stephen Curry, showed signs of life at time, but could never overcome the Nets' early dominance. Brooklyn took an early first quarter lead, and never looked back.
Brooklyn Nets come out swinging, Kevin Durant knocks off the rust
Any NBA fans that do not root for the Brooklyn Nets should be very worried after the performance Kevin Durant and the Nets just put on display against the Golden State Warriors. Impressive does not even do justice to describe the speed and efficiency exhibited by Brooklyn's offense. If they are able to maintain this level of play for the remainder of the year, they could be looking at 55+ wins in the shortened 72-game season.
It seems the entire NBA community was rooting for the return of one of the best players of his generation in Kevin Durant. No true fan of basketball enjoys seeing players injured, so when KD stepped back on the court, it was a nice sight for everyone that enjoys the NBA.
Kyrie Irving matches Durant's production, Brooklyn Nets don't slow down
The Brooklyn Nets are not a solo show, as we know. Kyrie Irving, 6-time NBA All-Star, is also ready to do damage this season, and will cause a serious problem for teams that feel they have to double team Kevin Durant. Irving had 26 points along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds in his season debut tonight against the Golden State Warriors. This was simply a dominating performance for the Nets, and they should be taken seriously as contenders in the East this season.
A shoutout from NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson is always a good thing, and the amazing combined performances from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving tonight were deserving of this praise. The two combined for 48 of the teams 125 points, and even got some love from Shaquille O'Neal, who was feeling the Christmas spirit after the game.
The Brooklyn Nets showed signs of absolute brilliance tonight, finessing perfect passes and fancy finishes all over the Golden State Warriors' defense. While it is still early, this Brooklyn Nets looked about as good as anyone could have expected in their first game of the season. Nets fans certainly have a team to be very excited about this season.Published 23 Dec 2020, 08:38 IST