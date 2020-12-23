Golden State Warriors 99-125 Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant's return sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

The Brooklyn Nets looked to be in midseason form tonight in their dominant victory over the Golden State Warriors. The headlining act for the Nets was the return of superstar Kevin Durant after a ruptured Achilles tendon sidelined him for nearly 18 months. Durant came out of the gate on fire, making his first two baskets, and finishing the night with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Durant and fellow star Kyrie Irving were playing with such chemistry and fluidity, it is clear head coach Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets have developed a very effecient offense.

The Golden State Warriors, led by all-star point guard Stephen Curry, showed signs of life at time, but could never overcome the Nets' early dominance. Brooklyn took an early first quarter lead, and never looked back.

Brooklyn Nets come out swinging, Kevin Durant knocks off the rust

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Any NBA fans that do not root for the Brooklyn Nets should be very worried after the performance Kevin Durant and the Nets just put on display against the Golden State Warriors. Impressive does not even do justice to describe the speed and efficiency exhibited by Brooklyn's offense. If they are able to maintain this level of play for the remainder of the year, they could be looking at 55+ wins in the shortened 72-game season.

KD x STEPH 🤝



Former NBA champion teammates catch up before @warriors and @BrooklynNets tip-off the NBA season at 7:00 PM ET on TNT! #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/DqeJbGGAlG — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2020

Game 1 Game 700 pic.twitter.com/A8r2WDhMvZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2020

560 days later and Kevin Durant will finally return to the @NBA tonight.

Hopefully tearing apart Golden State in the process.#KiaTipOff20 — Oisín Doherty (@oisindoherty03) December 22, 2020

We can get used to this. pic.twitter.com/wFGiGJG2Zr — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 23, 2020

Welcome back to the court, KD 👏 pic.twitter.com/uP55XJJMrN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 22, 2020

It seems the entire NBA community was rooting for the return of one of the best players of his generation in Kevin Durant. No true fan of basketball enjoys seeing players injured, so when KD stepped back on the court, it was a nice sight for everyone that enjoys the NBA.

KD’s had a long road to recovery ⏳



Easy Money returns tonight.



Watch in the B/R app and on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/IL4CSMinUv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2020

KD returns and makes his Nets debut 👏



Kevin Durant drops 22 PTS in 3 quarters of action as the @BrooklynNets top GSW top open the season! #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/kwCUOWN1SP — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020

James Harden might be the only one who can stop the Nets offense this season. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 23, 2020

Kyrie Irving matches Durant's production, Brooklyn Nets don't slow down

The Brooklyn Nets are not a solo show, as we know. Kyrie Irving, 6-time NBA All-Star, is also ready to do damage this season, and will cause a serious problem for teams that feel they have to double team Kevin Durant. Irving had 26 points along with 4 assists and 4 rebounds in his season debut tonight against the Golden State Warriors. This was simply a dominating performance for the Nets, and they should be taken seriously as contenders in the East this season.

Not even a quarter in and damn...KD and Kyrie gonna be something special to watch this year — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 23, 2020

Kyrie is dancing on the Warriors 😳 pic.twitter.com/b1gj218XEr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2020

KD and Kyrie put on a great performance in their blowout win over the Warriors 125-99! I’m now looking forward to the ring ceremony for the World Champion @Lakers and their matchup vs. the Clippers!! 🏆 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 23, 2020

A shoutout from NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson is always a good thing, and the amazing combined performances from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving tonight were deserving of this praise. The two combined for 48 of the teams 125 points, and even got some love from Shaquille O'Neal, who was feeling the Christmas spirit after the game.

"KD and Kyrie look gooder than a mug.” - Shaq😂pic.twitter.com/ZdasN0JTWm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 23, 2020

Kyrie Irving said it's been a long road for him to learn that hero ball is not greater than team success, and he's learned that now at this point in his career. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 23, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets showed signs of absolute brilliance tonight, finessing perfect passes and fancy finishes all over the Golden State Warriors' defense. While it is still early, this Brooklyn Nets looked about as good as anyone could have expected in their first game of the season. Nets fans certainly have a team to be very excited about this season.