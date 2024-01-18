Golden State Warriors coaching staff 2024: Assistant coaches and more explored.

The Golden State Warriors coaching staff is a deep one. There's plenty of talent behind coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors' coaching staff comprises six assistant coaches, a trainer and three player development coaches. The staff has tons of NBA experience.

The Golden State Warriors coaching staff is in the headlines after a medical emergency occurred in the staff. Assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized while the Warriors were in Salt Lake City. Their game against the Utah Jazz was postponed from Wednesday.

Milojevic reportedly had a medical emergency while members of the team and Warriors coaching staff were having dinner. Milojevic subsequently died of a heart attack in hospital following the incident. The Serbian coach was popular among NBA players.

He was a former star player in his native Serbia and was 46. Moments of silence were held before NBA games on Wednesday in his honor.

Milojevic was not the only assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff. Let’s take a look at the rest of the assistants on the staff:

Golden State Warriors coaching staff - Assistant coaches

He has helmed the Warriors during their six five NBA Finals runs, winning four titles, including their latest one in 2022. He has been the coach at Golden State since 2014. He was a championship player on the Chicago Bulls and is the coach of the men's Team USA basketball squad.

Let’s take a look at the assistants on his staff.

Ron Adams

Adams is a longtime assistant in the league. He has worked on seven different NBA teams. He has been an assistant in the league since 1992.

The 76-year-old has plenty of experience. He was once the head coach at Fresno State from 1986-1990.

Kenny Atkinson

Atkinson is the former head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He has been an assistant on the Golden State Warriors coaching staff since 2021. He was on the Warriors staff when they won the 2022 title.

Bruce Fraser

Fraser is the famed shooting coach of Steph Curry. The two have a strong bond and are often seen working through shooting drills together. Fraser has been in Golden State since 2014 and played his college ball at Arizona.

Chris DeMarco

DeMarco has worked his way up the Warriors staff from player development roles. He's also the head coach of the Bahamas national team, which features DeAndre Ayton and Buddy Hield.

Dejan Milojevic

Milojevic joined the staff in 2021. He had a strong relationship with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic. He had a 15-year pro career, mostly in Europe. The late coach played in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey.

Kris Weems

Weems was promoted to assistant after two years in the player development staff. This is his first season as an assistant on the Warriors.

