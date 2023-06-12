Golden State Warriors comfortable with Jordan Poole and Draymond Green being on same team again

Leading up to this season, the Golden State Warriors found themselves in a rough situation. Fresh off adding another title to their dynasty, video leaked up two players getting into a physical altercation during training camp.

After exchanging words during a practice, Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face. The Golden State Warriors have always been known for their strong culture, but it has since been in question.

Despite all this, the Warriors still managed to make the postseason. After beating the Sacramento Kings in round one, they fell to LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green were constantly asked about their relationship, and both players kept it professional. While many around the league think the team can't make it work after an altercation like that, the organization thinks otherwise.

"The Green preseason punch of Poole left a locker room scar that didn't heal and might never. Maybe extra time and some offseason conversations mend it. But there has been no him-or-me ultimatum given."

"The Warriors are operating under the assumption that both Green and Poole can again be on the same roster and push toward the same championship goal next season without issue."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



But there has been no him-or-me ultimatum given.



on Poole’s Warriors’ future:

theathletic.com/4594663/2023/0… The Draymond Green punch of Jordan Poole left a locker room scar that didn’t heal and might never.But there has been no him-or-me ultimatum given. @anthonyVslater on Poole’s Warriors’ future: The Draymond Green punch of Jordan Poole left a locker room scar that didn’t heal and might never.But there has been no him-or-me ultimatum given.@anthonyVslater on Poole’s Warriors’ future:theathletic.com/4594663/2023/0… https://t.co/hQHHw3nvoS

Will the Golden State Warriors have to split up Jordan Poole and Draymond Green?

The Golden State Warriors might be able to make things work, but after how things went down last summer, it's hard to believe that things will ever fully heal. In the end, they could be left with a very tough decision to make.

Despite their core being older, the Warriors still beleive they can compete for championships. Steph Curry is still one of the top players in the NBA and is more than capable of leading any team on a deep playoff run.

Golden State would not be a dynasty if they didn't have Draymond Green. However, what he did to Jordan Poole did cross a line. the effects of that punch were also very clear. The young guard's numbers took a big hit in 2023, especially in the postseason.

With both players still on the roster, it's hard to believe they'll ever fully get past the situation. That being said, the front office now needs to decide on sticking with the past or looking ahead to the future.

If any team can mend something like this, it's the Warriors. This will be a true test of how strong their culture really is.

Poll : 0 votes