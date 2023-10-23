Golden State Warriors depth chart: Looking at strengths & weakness of Steph Curry led team for 2023-24 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors preseason was a mixed bag. While they did string together a couple of wins, their most glaring problem persisted; overly depending on Steph Curry. The Warriors added Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns in the offseason, a move that doesn't seem so crazy now.

The addition of Chris Paul was strongly criticized by many but after the preseason, naysayers are turning into believers. Most likely, the veteran guard will not start all games for the Warriors but his impact as a ball handler when Steph sits down will be crucial. Only time will tell if exchanging CP3 for talented Jordan Poole was a mistake.

The Golden State Warriors selected two players in this year's draft: Brandin Podziemski at No. 19 and Trayce Jackson-Davis at No. 57, with the latter being the high-potential pick. In addition, the Warriors added Dario Saric, Usman Garuba and Cory Joseph to the team they had last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors Depth Chart and Starting Five

The Warriors are still well-placed to compete for a championship now rather than later. Similar to past squads, the front office has gone with a cocktail of youngsters and veterans. The difference maker will be the 'young' veterans, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

As of now, the projected lineup is:

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Steph Curry

SF: Klay Thompson

PF: Andrew Wiggins

C: Draymond Green

This lineup is too small to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers or the Memphis Grizzlies, even the Sacramento Kings will demolish this lineup in the paint. Steve Kerr will probably only use this lineup to keep Chris Paul happy at the beginning of games, then quickly bring in Kevon Looney at the five.

The Warriors system is notorious for switching positions, what has been famously termed as positionless basketball. So the complete Warriors depth chart will have multiple players allocated to back-up multiple positions. Here is what a more realistic lineup will look like.

PG: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Cory Joseph, Brandin Podziemski

SG: Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody.

SF: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Klay Thompson.

PF: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Usman Garuba, Trayce Jackson-Davis

C: Kevon Looney, Dario Saric, Draymond Green, Usman Garuba, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Although the Warriors lack size in the paint, they compensate with speed, shooting ability, and versatile defenders.

The Golden State Warriors' championship hopes will be won or lost by the supporting cast. Similar to last season, Curry and Draymond are expected to have stellar seasons. It is the performance of the other players in the Warriors' depth chart, including Thompson, Wiggins, Moody, and Kuminga, that will ultimately determine the success of the 2023-24 campaign.