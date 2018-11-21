Golden State Warriors: Drama within the franchise is the only thing holding them back

Draymond Green erupts on Kevin Durant

One week ago we learned that the Golden State Warriors might be dysfunctional. In a 106 regulation tie with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Warriors had a final chance to win the game in regulation and potentially avoid overtime.

Lou Williams, of the Clippers, was harassed by Andre Iguodala into a fade away jump shot. Draymond Green grabbed the defensive rebound, in front of teammate Kevin Durant. He proceeded to advance the ball up the floor eventually stumbling and losing the ball in the Clippers end, of the court, as time ran out.

The dysfunction started when Green ignored Durant’s calls for the ball. He further ignored Klay Thompson who was open to his right, for what might have been a game-winning runner or dunk. However, Durant who has an unlimited shooting range and had been instrumental in a late game Warriors surge to tie the Clippers at 106, with 3 assists, didn’t touch the ball, on this fatal play.

As the players headed to the sidelines, after regulation ended, Durant chided Green for not passing the ball. In a shocking response, Green lost his mind. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, apart from calling Durant a "b***h", he proceeded to get personal telling Durant: “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.”

The argument didn’t end there and eventually spilled into the locker room. What was hilarious and sad about the incident is teammate and habitual bad boy DeMarcus Cousins along with Andre Iguodala had to play peacekeepers. Ultimately, the incident led to Draymond Green being suspended for one game, by the Golden State Warriors. Almost to a man, the rest of the team decried Green’s actions and supported Durant.

The incident comes at a strange time for Golden State. They have won three of the last four NBA Championships and won the last two titles, back to back, with Durant. They are also expected to move, into a brand new arena - the Chase Centre, in San Francisco - next season and Durant is clearly, in their immediate and future plans.

This rift between teammates is a result of the current culture in the NBA where player movement allows for short-term contracts, with a player opt out and Durant could opt out of his deal in July 2019 and move on, from Golden State. It seems unlikely but stranger things have happened.

Kevin Durant could become a free agent as early as next summer

Durant has not helped the fears, of such a scenario, as while he has not said he’s opting out and considering options, he hasn’t said he’s staying either. Kevin Durant currently makes $30 million for this season and is set to make $31.5 million next year if he decides to enforce the player option.

It would seem, as a result, that coaches, management and players are being asked about Durant’s contractual situation and potential decision, which is making certain members of the team irritable. Clearly, this includes Draymond Green.

Green is a player any team would welcome. At 6’7, in this position-less era of basketball, Green can guard anybody. He is a strong rebounder and widely considered the heart and soul of the Warriors along with Stephen Curry.

Green decided to go off, on perhaps, the game's second best player and perhaps his team’s best. It, therefore, raises several questions. How long has he been stewing about Durant’s uncertain situation? Do he and Durant get along? Why react to Durant publicly and in a tightly contested game? Why not go at Durant during practice? Is Green happy in Golden State? Does Green wish to be traded?

Ultimately, the Warriors' reaction and one-game suspension of Green was an appropriate response. Green’s actions may have cost his team a game and were detrimental to the team's chemistry moving forward. If Draymond Green can’t get over his disdain for Kevin Durant, does this mean coach Kerr has to adjust rotations so the two are never on the floor together or will Green get traded?

Its been a tough week for Golden State losing the drama-filled contest to the Clippers 121-116. Tuesday night they beat the Hawks 110-103 which was followed by a Thursday night loss to the Houston Rockets 86-107. They were then beaten by the Dallas Mavericks 109-112, on Saturday night.

Finally on Sunday night, no things were not better for Golden State, as they lost, for the 4th time in five games 92-104, to the San Antonio Spurs this time, without both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Every team has rough patches of games that don’t go their way. However, it’s the internal drama from the Clippers game that nobody wants to see. While team harmony isn’t a necessity to win, it certainly doesn’t hurt.

Right now, it seems like only the Warriors can beat themselves and if this rift between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant isn’t resolved, Durant now, if he didn’t before, has cause to opt out and walk away from the Warriors, in the summer of 2019. This Warriors' war within could, ultimately and prematurely, end what has been a great dynasty to watch.

