Golden State Warriors injury report (Dec. 25): Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II's status 

The Golden State Warriors visit the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, for tonight's Christmas Day showdown. The Warriors injury report sees three crucial rotation players make it to the list. Draymond Green is out after being suspended by the league again for punching Jusuf Nurkic during Warriors-Suns on Dec. 12.

The former DPOY is reportedly out for at least three weeks. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II's time on the sidelines continues due to a right calf strain. Payton hasn't played since the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 28.

Andrew Wiggins could join Payton on the sidelines. With a questionable status ahead of the game, Wiggins is 50-50 to play against Denver. The former No. 1 pick has a 'general illness' as per the Warriors injury report.

The Warriors will have all other players in their rotation and a new starting lineup available. The team's on a 5-0 run entering Monday's Christmas Day showcase. They've missed Payton and Green in those games, while Wiggins has been out twice in that stretch.

Here's the Warriors injury report:

Player Injury/Reason Status Draymond Green League suspension Out Andrew Wiggins General illness Questionable Gary Payton II Right calf strain Out

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets?

The Warriors-Nuggets are scheduled to host the second game of the NBA's 2023 Christmas Day slate. The game will be at 2:30 PM ET. ABC and ESPN will carry out national TV coverage for this contest. Fans in San Francisco can tune into NBC Sports Bay Area, while fans in Denver can watch the game on Altitude.

International fans can see the game online live via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Warriors on hot streak but Denver is the ultimate test

The Golden State Warriors have seemingly turned things around after dropping to 10-14 this season. The Warriors have recorded five straight wins since, showing their experience and ability to recover from tough situations.

Four wins have been against some of the league's worst teams this season, the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers (twice). But amid that run, the Warriors also got a win over the visiting Boston Celtics, albeit with Jayson Tatum hobbling on an injured ankle for the second half.

The Celtics still held a 17-point lead in the third, and Steph Curry had five fouls, so these factors made it a convincing overtime win. The Warriors face the ultimate test against the reigning NBA champions now.

They have the momentum, but it's a road game against a team that boasts an 11-2 record at home. It's the ideal opportunity for the Warriors to test their progress against a quality opponent in the testing altitude conditions.