Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest update on Draymond Green and Klay Thompson's availability (Nov. 11)

The Golden State Warriors began their six-game homestand by taking on rivals Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams faced each other on Monday, with the Cavaliers winning 115-104. They snapped the Warriors' five-game winning streak with a first victory against them since December 2016.

The Warriors have a clean injury report against the Cavaliers at home. Draymond Green missed the first two games of the season and the last outing against Denver but is now available. Gary Payton II and Klay Thompson are ready to lace up as well. Thompson missed the game against the New Orleans Pelicans but has played in every other game.

The Golden State Warriors, despite being an older team (with several players over the age of 33), haven't had injury struggles to begin the season. Many pundits predicted that the veterans would miss games but that hasn't been the case so far. Chris Paul, who is 38 years old, and Steph Curry, who is 35, have both looked excellent in the first nine games of this season.

Numerous stars pick the Golden State Warriors to win the group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament

The league asked several stars to pick the group stage winners in the NBA In-Season Tournament and most picked the Golden State Warriors to win the group West C. Even the stars who didn't choose the Dubs to win the group believe they are formidable enough to grab a wild card seat in the West.

Curry and Green obviously picked their team to win but Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant picked the Warriors too. Victor Wembanyama, Austin Reaves, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren all picked the Warriors to be the Wild Card team.

The Golden State Warriors have looked better than most people thought they would before the season began. They are 6-3 in their first nine games and have looked formidable in many stretches. Steph Curry is shooting lights out to begin the year and is one of the favorites to win the MVP award.

Additionally, the bench looks incredible with Chris Paul running the offense and rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski have earned the trust of the veterans. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are finally playing heavy minutes and contributing at a high level.

The Warriors play their next In-Season Tournament group stage game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. They defeated the OKC Thunder in their first group stage match and are currently third in their group.

