Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov 22): Latest update on Steph Curry and Gary Payton II status 

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors face a stern challenge on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Warriors are coming off a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets that saw them snap a six-game skid. The Warriors will be eager to hit the .500 mark with a win against Kevin Durant and Co.

However, it will be a stern challenge as the Suns have been one of the most in-form teams. Phoenix is on a 4-0 run. Fortunately, the Warriors don't have a lengthy injury report, as has been the case over the last few games.

Steph Curry is healthy and available to play at the time of writing. Draymond Green (suspension) and Gary Payton II (questionable - left foot, strain) are the only players on the Warriors' official injury report.

Payton hasn't played since Friday. If he returns, he could be a significant addition to the team's rotation against the Suns. The Warriors could use his defensive prowess against Devin Booker.

But Payton remains a game-time decision. Coach Steve Kerr said he scrimmaged with the group, though. So it seems like things are trending in the right direction as far as his return is concerned.

Steph Curry's form remains critical for Warriors despite team's return to winning ways

Steph Curry has been head and shoulders above the rest of the Golden State Warriors players again. Curry has influenced every win for the team. He has averaged 30.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.4%, including 45.3% from deep and 93.1% from the free throw line.

Klay Thompson, the Warriors' second-best scorer, has only managed 14.4 ppg on 40/34/88 splits. He produced his first 20-point outing of the season in the Dubs' 121-116 win over the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins, who has had a rough start, also rediscovered his rhythm over the last few games. He had 31 points in Monday's loss to the OKC Thunder. However, the former No. 1 pick tallied only 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting against the Rockets.

Curry had 32 points on 57.1% shooting against Houston. An off-game from the two-time MVP could've seen the Warriors struggle again. That explains the need for Curry to bring his 'A' game against the Suns on Wednesday.

His aggressiveness could open up the floor for Thompson and Wiggins, helping the Warriors get the better of the Suns' defense. It was crucial in their last two games to get the two going.