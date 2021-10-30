Golden State Warriors injury update: Steve Kerr gives an update on Jonathan Kuminga's return

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most impressive teams to start out the 2021-22 NBA season. The team currently finds itself with a 4-1 record heading into an upcoming matchup Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

What's been even more impressive about the Warriors start has been the fact that they have had a couple of young players out with injuries. After a report today from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, it looks as though Warriors draft selection Jonathan Kuminga could be preparing to make his NBA debut soon.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jonathan Kuminga is a "possibility" to be active for his first NBA game tomorrow. Currently going through a 3-on-3 workout. Warriors will likely decide tomorrow on his status. Jonathan Kuminga is a "possibility" to be active for his first NBA game tomorrow. Currently going through a 3-on-3 workout. Warriors will likely decide tomorrow on his status.

The Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga with the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and the rookie showed some flashes throughout the offseason. Kuminga went on to suffer a knee strain during a preseason game, and it looked as if the Warriors were playing it safe by not rushing the young talent back too soon.

Slater originally reported that Kuminga there's a "possibility" that the young forward could be active for his first game tomorrow. In a recent update, Slater reported that the Golden State Warriors have officially listed Kuminga as probable for tomorrow's game.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jonathan Kuminga is officially listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder. #7 pick appears set to make his NBA debut. Damion Lee (shoulder), JTA (ankle) both questionable. Jonathan Kuminga is officially listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder. #7 pick appears set to make his NBA debut. Damion Lee (shoulder), JTA (ankle) both questionable.

It's an exciting development for Golden State Warriors fans as they will be eager to get an official look at their new lottery selection during regular season play. Although many thought Kuminga would be a bit raw to contribute as a rookie, he shined during Summer League in Las Vegas and there's hope that he can help out sooner than expected.

With the team awaiting the return of last year's 2nd overall selection Jonathan Kuminga, as well as star shooter Klay Thompson, this could be the first step towards getting the Warriors some more help in their rotation.

The Golden State Warriors look set to make some noise in the stacked NBA Western Conference

Jonathan Kuminga could give the Golden State Warriors another impressive option in the rotation

For a Golden State Warriors team that looks motivated to make some noise in the Western Conference, it's a welcome addition to get Jonathan Kuminga back in the mix. The 19-year-old forward might not play serious minutes in the rotation right away, but there's a serious chance that head coach Steve Kerr will be intrigued by giving the young product a look.

Kuminga is young but has intriguing versatility on both sides of the floor with an NBA-frame of 6'8" 225-pounds. If the coaching staff believes that Kuminga can come in and make an impact in specific areas, they won't wait too long before they give him a look in the rotation.

For a dangerous Golden State team that continues to have an impressive start to the season, adding more firepower to the roster could make the Warriors even scarier for the rest of the NBA.

