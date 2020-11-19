NBA News: Klay Thompson Injures Leg During a Workout on Wednesday

One of the most devastating pieces of news you can hear as a sports fan is that one of your star players is injured. During Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and was headed to the locker room.

Thompson displayed one of the biggest acts of sportsmanship and spirit when he turned around on his way to the locker room and stepped out on the floor to take his free throws. He missed the entirety of the 2019-20 season after undergoing surgery and was ready to step on an NBA court in the 2020-21 season. However, recent reports by The Athletic mention that he was injured his leg during a work out in Southern California.

Golden State G Klay Thompson will undergo testing within the next few days on a leg injury suffered in a workout in Southern California today, sources tell ESPN. The severity of the injury is unclear. Thompson missed the 2019-2020 season with a torn ACL in his left knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

NBA News: Klay Thompson injures leg ahead of the 2020-21 season

Klay Thompson - 2019 NBA Finals Game 6

The Golden State Warriors have been waiting patiently to step out on an NBA court. After finishing last in the 2019-20 season, the team wasn't invited to the Orlando Bubble. After seeing Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry healthy again, many regarded the Warriors to be 2021 title contenders. However, those hopes might be dead if one of their Splash Brother doesn't recover from the injury.

Klay Thompson's lower right leg injury took place while playing against other current and former NBA players in a gym in downtown Los Angeles, sources said. Source said he needed help walking out of the gym. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020

Klay Thompson was reportedly working out in downtown Los Angeles with former and current players and needed help to be carried out of the gym after his leg injury. The severity of the injury is unknown and he will be undergoing tests to determine how serious the injury is.

Klay Thompson was unable to place weight on his lower leg injury leaving the gym today, sources said. Everyone is hoping for the best. https://t.co/kcxYJczNmX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

Splash Brothers - Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft and hoped to make a run at the NBA title in 2020-21 with a healthy Thompson and Curry. One can hope that Klay Thompson's injury isn't serious, he puts on his No. 11 jersey and rains threes on opponents, keeping the Golden State Warriors' title hopes alive.