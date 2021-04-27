Golden State Warriors NFT Collection - Which Digital Memorabilia is up for auction?

The Golden State Warriors are now the first professional sports team in the U.S. to launch their own NFT (non-fungible token) collection. It will be an officially licensed digital collection, which will celebrate their six NBA Championship wins and include digital collectibles from some of their most iconic games ever played.

Golden State Warriors NFT Collection - What is available for auction?

2015 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors have two series minted on the blockchain - their Championship Ring NFTs and the Commemorative Ticket Stub NFTs, which artist Black Madre designed.

The Championship Ring NFTs will include all six of the Golden State Warriors' championship rings. It will be in the form of limited-edition NFTs, including a 1-of-1 Warriors Six-Time NBA Champion Ring NFT combining all six championships into a single unique NFT. The list of collectibles available for this series are mentioned below:

1947 NBA Championship celebrating the first championship in league history (25 editions)

1956 NBA Championship (25 editions)

1975 NBA Championship (25 editions)

2015 NBA Championship (50 editions)

2017 NBA Championship (50 editions)

2018 NBA Championship (50 editions)

1-of-1 Warriors Six-Time NBA Champion Ring

The bidder who purchases the first edition of each of these NFT's will receive a physical Golden State Warriors' Championship ring. The highest bidder for the 1-of-1 Warriors Six-Time NBA Champion Ring will also receive a physical ring, created by Jason of Beverly Hills. The winning bidder for the same will receive the ring on-court at a future Golden State Warriors home game. The Warriors Championship Banner NFT can be unlocked by claiming all six Championship Ring NFTs.

You saw the games, you celebrated the Championships. Now own a piece of history.



The Commemorative Ticket Stub NFTs will include some of the most iconic moments in the history of the Golden State Warriors. The collectibles include:

The First-Ever NBA Championship (Game 5) - Warriors vs. Stags; April 22, 1947

1956 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 5) – Warriors vs. Pistons; April 7, 1956

1975 NBA Championship (Game 4) – Warriors vs. Bullets; May 25, 1975

We Believe First Round Upset (NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6) - Warriors vs. Mavericks; May 3, 2007

2015 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 6) - Warriors vs. Cavaliers; June 16, 2015

Single Season NBA Wins Record (73) - Warriors vs. Grizzlies, April 13; 2016

2017 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 5) - Warriors vs. Cavaliers; June 12, 2017

2018 NBA Championship (NBA Finals Game 4) - Warriors vs. Cavaliers; June 8, 2018

Last regular-season game at Oracle Arena - Warriors vs. Clippers; April 7, 2019

First Game at Chase Center – Warriors vs. Clippers; October 24, 2019

1-of-1 Warriors Golden Ticket NFT – Commemorating franchise history over the last 75 years

The highest bidder for the Warriors Golden Ticket NFT will be rewarded with a one-day mock contract and also receive two courtside tickets to the Golden State Warriors home games.

The auction is live and will run for another four days. More details can be found at GSWNFT.com. Purchases can only be made via Ethereum. Payments made through credit cards will not be accepted.