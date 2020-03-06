Golden State Warriors offer second 10-day contract to Dragan Bender

Bender was offered a second run with the Dub Nation.

After recently finishing his tenure from his first 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, Dragan Bender received an extension in the form of another 10-day contract right before their clash with the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors have signed center Dragan Bender to a second 10-day contract.



In six games with the Warriors, he has averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/DSZsQXzqP7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft impressed the Dubs with averages like 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while playing only 22 minutes per contest. Across the seven games played so far, the 22-year-old is shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from the 3-point range.

While many didn't expect the Warriors to extend his stay, the franchise has decided to take a longer look at him in hopes of filling out the roster for the coming season. This move also coincides with Stephen Curry's return from injury against Toronto. Curry missed all but four games this season after fracturing his left hand back in October.

In the backdrop of injuries to prominent names this year, the Golden State Warriors are currently dead last on the NBA standings with a lowly 14-49 (0.222) win-loss record so far. With less than 20 games remaining in the regular season, bagging a postseason berth is out of the question.