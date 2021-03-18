Golden State Warriors could offload Kelly Oubre Jr. to facilitate a move for Victor Oladipo | NBA Trade Deadline 2021 

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline 2021, the Golden State Warriors are in an awkward position of being neither a buyer nor a seller after their 20-20 start to their campaign. Steve Kerr's side will hope to compete once again next season with the return of Klay Thompson and the in-form Steph Curry performing at his peak.

At this point in the season, the Golden State Warriors front office will have to consider who they could potentially bring in to improve their future, rather than someone who could make them competitive now.

Since they can be classified as neither buyers nor sellers, there are a few players the Golden State Warriors would likely part ways with. One such name that has been branded around in recent discussions ahead of the NBA trade deadline 2021 is forward Kelly Oubre Jr.,Anthony Slater of 'The Athletic reported in this regard:

"Kelly Oubre Jr. is the name to watch for the Warriors in the next seven days. He is sitting on a very tradeable $14 million expiring deal and, if it isn’t moved, they run the risk of losing that salary slot if Oubre walks in unrestricted free agency this summer. They won’t be able to turn and have that money elsewhere. They’re capped out."

Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists a night, all of which are lower than what he produced for the Phoenix Suns in the previous two seasons (apart from his 4.9 rebounds in the 2018-19 campaign).

If the small forward remains in California, it could mean he is a part of the Golden State Warriors' long-term plans and that the franchise could offer him a new deal in the off-season.

Should the Golden State Warriors use Kelly Oubre Jr. to obtain Victor Oladipo?

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (left)

When Klay Thompson was injured prior to the season, the Golden State Warriors were swift to bring in Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Phoenix Suns.

It wasn't until February, however, when Dubs fans saw the forward get into his stride with his new team. During the month, Oubre Jr. averaged 20.1 points as opposed to the 12 he put up during December and January combined.

The future of Kelly Oubre Jr., who is on an expiring contract, has been sharply brought into focus in recent weeks in the buildup to the NBA trade deadline 2021. As part of that discussion, he has been linked in a deal for Houston Rockets guard, Victor Oladipo, who is reportedly on the radars of several teams.

Oubre Jr.'s expiring salary, plus another asset, would likely make up any deal proposed by the Golden State Warriors. However, whether Oladipo could be seen as a vast improvement is debatable. He would undoubtedly provide the Golden State Warriors' second-unit some solidity with Curry off the floor, but he could be in a position to demand a far bigger contract than Oubre this summer.

That will put the Golden State Warriors front office in a tough position. Kelly Oubre Jr. is younger than Oladipo and is developing into Kerr's complex offensive system while being a key component of the league's seventh-meanest defense. Meanwhile, Oladipo is a proven defender, superior creator in offense and a reliable scorer. But the Golden State Warriors would have to be sure he would stay after the summer.

Bob Myers views Kelly Oubre Jr. as part of the Warriors' long-term plans https://t.co/n4jkFmszdo



Catch more of @grantliffmann and @dwrightway1's interview with Myers during Warriors Pregame Live at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/xsdzKLkexR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2021

Kelly Oubre Jr. has made it known that he would like to stick around in California. So, depending on his performances in the rest of the season, he could be obtained at a lower price. When Thompson returns, Oubre would likely become the Golden State Warriors' sixth man, a role he has been accustomed to in the past and scoring double-digit points.

Although Oladipo is averaging 21.2 points and 4.9 assists in 18 games for the Rockets this season, his injury record and salary demands may prove to be too much for the Golden State Warriors.

Oubre Jr. may not be a world-beater for the franchise, but he has done his fair share of earning wins this season and is vital in their defensive efforts. All that could change, of course, prior to the NBA trade deadline 2021 as teams recalibrate their considerations for next season.