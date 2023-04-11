Golden State Warriors playoffs history: How have the Dubs fared in the NBA postseason?

The Golden State Warriors have built one of the most successful franchises in American sports. They have reached a renaissance and ascended to the top of the sport. When their stars are healthy, they are consistent title contenders.

Last season, Golden State won it all. The Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, winning the series in six games.

It was the first time the Warriors made the playoffs since 2019, after a few down years. They took advantage of their return and ran all the way to the title. Golden State started as the third seed in the West.

In the first round, the Warriors easily handled the Denver Nuggets in five games. They then took out Memphis in a competitive six-game series in the second round, adding to their rivalry with the Grizzlies.

In the Western Conference finals, Golden State beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in five games. They won at least one road game in every playoff series during their title run. They own the NBA record for the most consecutive playoff series with a road win at 27.

The Golden State Warriors have not lost a Western Conference series since Steve Kerr took control as coach. They are 18-0 in that span. They have won the West in six of the last eight seasons. They have gone 4-2 in those NBA Finals appearances.

Golden State struggled with injuries between 2019-21 and Klay Thompson missed both seasons. Kevin Durant left to play in Brooklyn, while Draymond Green suffered with injuries. The Warriors missed the playoffs in both those campaigns.

Prior to those two seasons, Golden State made five straight NBA Finals. In 2015, they took home their first NBA title since 1975, defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2016, the Warriors faced the Cavs again in the finals, this time losing after blowing a 3-1 lead. They also set the record for the most regular season wins in 2015-16 with 73.

In 2017, the Warriors upgraded by signing Durant in free agency, creating one of the greatest teams of all time. Durant led them to two championships in 2017 and 2018. They defeated the Cavs in both series. In 2017 they won in five games and swept Cleveland in 2018.

In 2019, the Golden State Warriors made the finals again, but lost to the Raptors in six games. Durant and Thompson struggled with injuries and missed time during the Finals.

How are the Golden State Warriors playing this season?

The Golden State Warriors are the sixth seed in the West and will begin their playoff campaign against the three-seeded Sacramento Kings.

They are currently the fifth favorite to win the NBA Title going into the playoffs. They are behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers, according to the bookmakers.

Golden State are the favorites to advance past the first round against the Kings even though they do not have home-court advantage.

