Golden State Warriors: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 22 // 15 Jun 2019, 12:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant

Another great season of NBA ended last night with the Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA championship in the franchise history, defeating the two-time defending champions, Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have had an incredible 5-year run, winning 3 NBA titles, 2 Western Conference titles and have given the fans infinite memories to cherish for the rest of their lives.

With Kevin Durant rupturing his right Achilles tendon and Klay Thompson tearing his ACL, the future of this Warriors team is uncertain at this point in time and this year's off-season is expected to be wild.

While the Warriors failed in their quest for a three-peat, they definitely had a great season and no one can take that away from them. Wishing Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson a speedy recovery, we take a look at the top three individual performances this year for the Warriors.

#1 Kevin Durant vs Toronto Raptors - 51 points

Kevin Durant dropped 51 points but the Raptors got the win

Stat line: 51 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists on 58.1 % shooting

It was a rough stretch for the Warriors at the beginning of the season with Stephen Curry missing 13 straight games due to a strained left groin. In his absence, Kevin Durant led the team in scoring in 12 games but the Warriors went 5-8 before Curry made his return.

During that 13-game stretch, Durant had several standout performances but his performance against the Toronto Raptors on the road was easily his best this season. The Warriors lost four straight road games and entered the Scotiabank Arena low on confidence.

The two-time Finals MVP erupted for 51 points on a red-hot 18-for-31 shooting but the Raptors took a 131-128 win in overtime. For the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard (37 pts) and Pascal Siakam (26 pts) both stood out and at one point, the Warriors were down by as many as 15 points.

Advertisement

However, with Durant taking over, the Warriors would storm back to send the game into overtime. It is worth mentioning that it was Durant who knocked down two quick back-to-back three-pointers in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors went on to lose the game and suffered a fifth straight road-loss but Durant definitely reminded us all once again that he is the best player in the league. This was also his third straight 40-point game.

1 / 3 NEXT