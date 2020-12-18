Golden State Warriors: Top 5 Highest Paid Players | 2020-21 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful franchises of the NBA in the past decade, winning 3 championships throughout. After struggling with injuries last year, the Warriors have pivotal star Steph Curry back, surrounded by a supporting cast that can hopefully help them return to the playoffs. This article will have a look at who on the Warriors roster is paid the most. The list includes shooting guard Klay Thompson, who will miss out yet again this year through a new Achilles injury.
Ranking the Golden State Warriors highest-paid players ahead of the 2020-21 NBA Season
The Golden State Warriors have a side worthy of making the postseason this year as long as they avoid injuries that hampered their chances last season. Let's take a look at who will be relied upon to help them return to the top and thus are earning the most at the franchise.
#1 Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors talismanic point guard, Stephen Curry, will be their highest earner this season, bringing in $43 million. Curry has been one of the league's most exciting and talented players of the decade. The fact that he is starting the season fully-fit after a lengthy layoff period last season will be a blessing for the franchise.
Curry has been a superstar for the Golden State Warriors and is entering his 12th season with the side. Alongside his 3 championship rings, the 32-year-old earned back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016.
The rate at which he successfully shoots threes is unprecedented and holds the top 3 positions for most 3-pointers in a season. Returning from a season where he was able to play only 5 games for the Warriors, Stephen Curry will need to be at his best if his team are to return to the top of the West.
#2 Klay Thompson
Curry's 'Splash Brother' Klay Thompson sits second on our list, closely behind his fellow guard. He will be earning $35.3 million in the 2020-21 NBA season. Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Thompson will be earning that money from the bench after he injured his Achilles in offseason training. As a result, the sharpshooter will miss his second-straight season.
Thompson has been one of the Warriors' most prolific scorers alongside Curry and is revered around the NBA.
Thompson has averaged 19 points throughout his career with the Golden State Warriors and shoots over 40% from beyond the arc. Combined with Curry, the two have built a reputation as an offensive nightmare for opposition. The Warriors franchise will hope the duo can rekindle the successful partnership when Thompson eventually returns.