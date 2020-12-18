Golden State Warriors: Top 5 Highest Paid Players | 2020-21 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful franchises of the NBA in the past decade, winning 3 championships throughout. After struggling with injuries last year, the Warriors have pivotal star Steph Curry back, surrounded by a supporting cast that can hopefully help them return to the playoffs. This article will have a look at who on the Warriors roster is paid the most. The list includes shooting guard Klay Thompson, who will miss out yet again this year through a new Achilles injury.

Ranking the Golden State Warriors highest-paid players ahead of the 2020-21 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have a side worthy of making the postseason this year as long as they avoid injuries that hampered their chances last season. Let's take a look at who will be relied upon to help them return to the top and thus are earning the most at the franchise.

#1 Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors talismanic point guard, Stephen Curry, will be their highest earner this season, bringing in $43 million. Curry has been one of the league's most exciting and talented players of the decade. The fact that he is starting the season fully-fit after a lengthy layoff period last season will be a blessing for the franchise.

Steph Curry is BACK 💧 pic.twitter.com/2ZSKT73v3E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2020

Curry has been a superstar for the Golden State Warriors and is entering his 12th season with the side. Alongside his 3 championship rings, the 32-year-old earned back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016.

The rate at which he successfully shoots threes is unprecedented and holds the top 3 positions for most 3-pointers in a season. Returning from a season where he was able to play only 5 games for the Warriors, Stephen Curry will need to be at his best if his team are to return to the top of the West.

#2 Klay Thompson

Curry's 'Splash Brother' Klay Thompson sits second on our list, closely behind his fellow guard. He will be earning $35.3 million in the 2020-21 NBA season. Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Thompson will be earning that money from the bench after he injured his Achilles in offseason training. As a result, the sharpshooter will miss his second-straight season.

Thompson has been one of the Warriors' most prolific scorers alongside Curry and is revered around the NBA.

On this day in 2016, Klay Thompson went off for a career-high 60 PTS on 11 dribbles in 3 quarters of action for the @warriors! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/RIpJYiC8PB — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 5, 2020

Thompson has averaged 19 points throughout his career with the Golden State Warriors and shoots over 40% from beyond the arc. Combined with Curry, the two have built a reputation as an offensive nightmare for opposition. The Warriors franchise will hope the duo can rekindle the successful partnership when Thompson eventually returns.