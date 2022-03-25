Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will face-off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday.

The last time the two teams met, Steph Curry dropped 50 points and dished out 10 assists to complete a double-double as the Warriors won 127-113.

The Warriors come into this match having registered a decisive 118-104 win against the Miami Heat in their last fixture. They notably achieved victory while playing without the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. With the win, they snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Golden State Warriors (48-25) are third in the West, trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by 2.5 games. They’ve a 1-1 record in their ongoing five-game road trip, which will conclude with a game against the Grizzlies giving them a chance to reduce the gap in the standings.

The Hawks, on the other hand, were ousted 122-101 by the Detroit Pistons in their previous fixture. Multiple players on the Hawks roster had a poor shooting night from beyond the arc, while eight Pistons players scored in double-digits.

The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) are tenth in the East and are just below the .500 mark. Their focus will be to remain within the Play-In tournament bracket with just nine games left in the regular season.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson has shown flashes of brilliance since his return and will be key in Steph Curry's absence

Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture as he is suffering from lower back tightness. Steph Curry is expected to be out for a while and James Wiseman’s timetable for a return is yet to be determined.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Questionable Low back tightness Steph Curry Out Left foot sprain James Wiseman Out Right knee injury

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young converted seven three-pointers in his recent 45-point game at Madison Square Garden

The Hawks will be without the service of John Collins, who has a sprain on his right hand and a strained right foot. All other players will be available for the team’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason John Collins Out Right Ring Finger Sprain; Right Foot Strain

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 48-25 +115 O 221.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Atlanta Hawks 36-37 -140 U 221.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110)

The Hawks are favored to win against the Warriors, owing to the absence of Steph Curry and the fact that they are playing in their own arena. Additionally, the Hawks have been marginally better than the Warriors from deep this season, which could also aid them in this matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

1. The Warriors have a 19-16 record on the road this season.

2. Jordan Poole has averaged 28 points per game in the last three games.

3. The Warriors have a 3-6 record without Steph Curry this season.

Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

1. The Hawks are 23-14 at home this season.

2. The Hawks are ranked third in terms of offensive rating at 115.5.

3. Trae Young has scored 45+ points in three of his previous six outings.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson are expected to start on the backcourt, with Andrew Wiggins taking the small forward position. Draymond Green will be the starting power forward, while Kevon Looney will protect the rim for the Warriors.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young will be the team’s floor general, with support from Kevin Huerter at shooting guard. De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari will fill forward positions, with Clint Capela at center to round out the starting five.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Everyone loves Ice skating in New York ⛸ Everyone loves Ice skating in New York ⛸ https://t.co/DFItHZnXuT

1. The Warriors have a 20-8 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

2. The Hawks have allowed opponents to score 7.2 points more than the Warriors allowed, this season.

3. Trae Young has averaged 10.8 assists in his last five outings.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Jordan Poole | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Draymond Green | Center – Kevon Looney.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – Clint Capela.

