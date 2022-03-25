Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip as they face off against the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena for the last time in the regular-season on March 25th.

Coming off a much-needed 118-104 win against the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak. Currently in third place in the West, the Warriors improved to 48-25 on the season after the win.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks will return home from their road trip on the back of a 122-101 blowout loss to the slumping Detroit Pistons. Having struggled with roster issues this season, the tenth-seeded Hawks found themselves at 36-37 on the season after the loss.

The Warriors currently possess a 1-0 lead in the season series against the Hawks. However, with Atlanta's homecourt advantage in mind, the Hawks may be able to level the series to prevent a sweep.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, March 25th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, March 26th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Dubs guard Jordan Poole celebrates a play.

Although the Warriors walked away with a much-needed win on the road, the side still finds itself in a rough patch. Having lost three games since Steph Curry was injured, Golden State still needs to adjust to playing without their superstar.

A bright spark in this span of time has been the performance of Jordan Poole. Although Poole started out the season hot, he went through a bit of a slump as well. However, these last few games have seen a timely resurgence from the young Warriors guard.

Recording an average of 25.9 points per game in his last 10 outings, Poole was essential in the Warriors' win against Miami as he notched 30 points for the night.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Hawks guard Trae Young attempts an uncontested jump shot

The Atlanta Hawks have had a fairly disappointing season considering their Conference Finals appearance in last year's playoffs. Although they are safely established in tenth place, the Hawks are not in a favorable position as they have lost three of their last five games.

Their latest loss against the Detroit Pistons was a product of poor offensive execution down the stretch. Although Atlanta started off strong with a 31-point outing in the first quarter, their offense completely fell out of rhythm for the rest of the game.

With Trae Young being the highest scorer for the Hawks with 21-points, the side saw De'Andre Hunter as the only other starter with double-digit scoring.

Atlanta will face more tribulations going forward as their star forward John Collins remains out of the rotation. Collins suffered a foot injury that has seen him sidelined indefinitely.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | C - Clint Capela

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 48-25 +108 Over 220 (-110) +2 (-110) Atlanta Hawks 36-37 -126 Under 220 (-110) -2 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Hawks to win this matchup primarily because of their homecourt advantage.

While Golden State are coming off a key win against the Miami Heat, they are still 2-3 in their last five games and will additionally be without Curry against Atlanta. This puts them in a relatively poor position against a team with a crafty superstar point guard.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a 1-0 lead against the Hawks this season. The Warriors have an offensive rating of 112.1. Jordan Poole 25.9 points and 5.2 assists per game in his last 10 games.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a 23-14 record when playing at home. Trae Young is averaging 28.6 points and 10.3 assists in his last 10 games. The Hawks are ranked third in the league in offensive rating (114.3).

Warriors vs Hawks Match Predictions

The Hawks should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Warriors. While this seems odd considering the stark differences in records, Golden State have not been in the best shape since Steph Curry went down with injury.

The Warriors' win against the Heat is definitely a positive for the team, and unfortunately it doesn't do much for their overall form at this point in time.

Atlanta, on the other hand, will enjoy homecourt advantage. With a 23-14 record at home, the Hawks are a formidable side to say the least. While also factoring in the size at the Hawks' disposal and a superstar running their offense, the Warriors will have their hands full in this game.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Hawks game?

The Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WZGC 92.9 FM The Game.

