Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors open a six-game road trip with a duel against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at State Farm Arena. This also marks the Warriors' final overnight road trip of the season. After this, four of their final six matchups will be played at home.

Ad

When these teams last met on Nov. 20, a combined 50 points from Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins meant the Dubs got the 120-97 win. But they’ll have to do it without Curry this time. The Warriors' sharpshooter suffered a pelvic contusion against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in the third quarter.

Steve Kerr’s men have been on a fine run of form lately, winning nine of their previous 10 outings, including a 6-1 run during their latest seven-game homestand. Their only loss came against the shorthanded Denver Nuggets, a contest where Curry had his worst shooting night.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The California outfit currently occupies the sixth seed with a 41-29 record, and a victory on Saturday could keep it afloat in the hunt for a playoff spot. With the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) breathing down Golden State's necks, the team knows that picking up vital wins during the last stretch of the regular season could prove pivotal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Similarly, the Hawks are on the outside looking in on the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, sitting 6.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons.

Ad

They bounced back after suffering back-to-back defeats with a 134-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Atlanta had two days of rest and will be extra motivated to get more wins on the board if it is to lock in on the sixth seed.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 22

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Ad

The Warriors listed only two players on the injury report ahead of the clash. As expected, they will be without the services of Steph Curry, though it is unclear exactly how long he may be out.

Meanwhile, Gary Payton II is expected to face a late fitness test as he continues to carry a questionable status. He missed the team’s last game due to knee soreness.

Steve Kerr is likely to make a tweak in the lineup, with much of the scoring responsibility falling on Jimmy Butler’s shoulders. Butler, along with Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post, will most likely be the starting five.

Ad

Point Guard Moses Moody Gary Payton II* Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney



Ad

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Hawks will be sweating over the fitness of several key players, including Trae Young, who has been listed as day-to-day with an Achilles issue. Caris LeVert is also probable with right knee soreness, with both players most likely to play.

Meanwhile, Clint Capela is out with a metacarpal ligament injury that will sideline him for the next three to four weeks.

Quin Snyder will most likely go with Onyeka Okongwu, Zaccharie Risacher, Mouhamed Gueye, Trae Young and Dyson Daniels.

Ad

Point Guard Trae Young Terance Mann Keaton Wallace Shooting Guard Dyson Daniels Caris LeVert Vit Krejci Small Forward Zaccharie Risacher Vit Krejci Terance Mann Power Forward Mouhamed Gueye Georges Niang Center Onyeka Okongwu Dominick Barlow



The contest begins at 7 p.m. ET and airs on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV. It can also be streamed on FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.