Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3, 2024

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to sweep the Atlanta Hawks in the season series when they meet again on Saturday. Golden State, behind Jonathan Kuminga, handily won 134-112 in the first encounter on Jan. 24. Winning the rematch, however, will be tougher as they are on the road and will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set.

Like the Warriors, the Hawks will also be playing the backend of two consecutive games. Atlanta, however, is in the midst of a five-game homestand and is not travel-weary like their visitors. Trae Young and his teammates could capitalize on that as they try to even the series.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dubs had little trouble beating the badly undermanned Memphis Grizzlies 121-101 on Friday. They will not have the same advantage over the Hawks so they will have to be in top form. Golden State will lean on the emerging youngster Jonathan Kuminga to help Steph Curry carry the team to victory.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Hawks will host the Warriors at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bally Sports SE-ATL and NBC Sports Bay Area are two of the local networks that cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (+120) vs. Hawks (-140)

Spread: Warriors (+2.5) vs. Hawks (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o247.5 -110) vs. Hawks (u247.5 -110)

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

After the win against the Grizzlies, Draymond Green told reporters that Jonathan Kuminga has been carrying the Warriors more often in recent weeks. Golden State will need their emerging star to continue doing as such as they play another game less than 24 hours after winning in Memphis.

The quick turnaround may mean the Warriors’ veterans may give the budding star even more opportunities against the Hawks.

Expand Tweet

Trae Young has been on fire over the last four games, helping the Hawks to a 3-1 record during that stretch. Playing in front of fans will also benefit Atlanta, particularly in a back-to-back set. Against the road-weary Warriors, that might be an advantage that they can maximize to get the win.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Trae Young is 25.5, which is lower than his season average of 27.0 PPG. Over his last four games, he is averaging 29.5 points which could be a sign that he will have another big scoring night on Saturday. He could get over his points prop versus the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry gets a 27.5 over/under points prop, which is roughly the same as his season average of 27.0 PPG. Over his last five games, he has been on fire, averaging 32.2 points during that stretch. He could go over his points prop against the Atlanta Hawks’ struggling defense.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The in-form Hawks are at home against the streaking Warriors who have been on the road for a couple of days already. Atlanta could defend their homecourt and beat the Warriors’ +2.5 spread as well.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!