Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2025

The Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Golden State is sixth in the West with a 41-29 record, while Atlanta is seventh in the East with a 33-36 record.

Ad

The two teams have faced each other 302 times in the regular season, with the Warriors holding a 153-149 lead. This will be their second and final game this season.

They last played on Nov. 20 when Golden State got a lopsided 120-97 win behind former Warrior Andrew Wiggins’ 27 points. Atlanta was led by Jalen Johnson’s 15 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, March 22, at State Farm Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and NBCSBA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Warriors (-135) vs. Hawks (+115)

Spread: Warriors (-2.5) vs. Hawks (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o229.5) vs. Hawks -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Golden State Warriors are on a two-game win streak and have won nine out of their last 10 games. They are coming off a close 117-114 triumph over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The team was led by Jimmy Butler’s triple-double of 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Draymond Green contributed 21 points.

Ad

While Golden State got the win to maintain its hold on the sixth spot, the big news of the game was Steph Curry’s injury. Curry left the game in the third quarter after enduring a hard fall and injuring his back.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that Curry’s pelvic area had a contusion, but there was no structural damage. The four-time champion didn’t travel to Atlanta and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, the Hawks are coming off a 134-102 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Trae Young led the team with 31 points and eight assists, while Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher contributed 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Atlanta has won six of its previous 10 games. While the team is unlikely to jump into the top six, it still has a chance with 12 matchups left on the schedule.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

Ad

Draymond Green’s points total is set at 9.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the last five games. With Curry out, he should be more aggressive on offense and score more than 9.5 points.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 25.5. He has crossed that mark in four of his previous five outings. Bet on the over.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers expect the Warriors to edge out a narrow win on the road. Despite being without Curry, they are the better team and should be able to cover the spread for a win. This should be a low-scoring contest with the team total staying under 229.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.