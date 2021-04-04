Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Match Preview - April 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Golden State Warriors have lost their last two matches, enduring a 53-point mauling against the Toronto Raptors in their last outing. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both sat out as Andrew Wiggins top-scored for the Warriors with 15 points.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, saw their new acquisition Lou Williams produce a fabulous performance in their last outing. He came off the bench to score 19 points and had eight assists. The Hawks ended up with being comfortable victors, despite the absence of Trae Young.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 4, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, April 5th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Draymond Green is expected to sit out for the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been in the best of form of late. Draymond Green and Stephen Curry were missed in their last game; the latter is set to return against the Atlanta Hawks, though.

Both players have produced big numbers this season, with Green’s defensive impact likely to be missed against a strong Atlanta Hawks lineup.

Eric Paschall has been ruled out as well, which means the Golden State Warriors will once again look at the likes of Nico Mannion and Jordan Poole to contribute. Poole was a starter in their last game.

Key Player – Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s impact goes beyond numbers for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have lost most of the games Stephen Curry has sat out this season.

Curry is averaging almost 30 points along with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per outing this campaign. He has returned from injury to produce consecutive 30 point-games and would need some stopping against the Atlanta Hawks.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Stephen Curry; Shooting Guard Kelly Oubre Jr.; Small Forward Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward Draymond Green; Center James Wiseman.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Clint Capela has been hugely impressive in recent weeks for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks have seen some big performances from the likes of Clint Capela in recent weeks.

His defensive impact has been instrumental for the team, and he has also produced some big triple doubles in his last few outings. The Atlanta Hawks have a number of injury concerns but have done well to register consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, Trae Young is listed as questionable for this game, along with Danilo Gallinari, while De’Andre Hunter is confirmed to sit out. John Collins is still a couple of weeks from a possible return, while Kris Dunn and Cam Reddish are role players who will miss out because of injuries.

Key Player – Clint Capela

Clint Capela has come to the fore for the Atlanta Hawks in the wake of injuries ravaging the team.

He produced 14 points and ten rebounds in their last victory, along with a whopping six blocks and two steals. Capela has been crucial in the absence of key players and is averaging just under 20 points per game in his last six appearances.

With Trae Young also expected to feature, the Atlanta Hawks would fancy their chances of a win in this game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Tony Snell l Power Forward - Solomon Hill l Center - Clint Capela.

Warriors vs Hawks Match Prediction

Both teams have multiple injury concerns, with the Golden State Warriors looking forward to the return of the talismanic Stephen Curry.

The Atlanta Hawks have been highly impressive in recent games and have managed their injuries well. But much would depend on whether Trae Young is fit enough to take part, although the Atlanta Hawks will go in as the marginal favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks game?

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.