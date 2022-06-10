Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - June 10th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Warriors are coming off a 116-100 loss in Game 3, where only three of their starters managed to score in double-digits. Steph Curry scored a game-high 31 points, including six shots from beyond the arc on 54.5% shooting.

But the team succumbed to the Celtics’ defensive pressure in the fourth quarter – scoring only 11 points as a unit.

The Celtics, on the other hand, were consistently good throughout the game.

Their duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown added 53 points to the team’s total, converting nine field goals each. Robert Williams III was relentless on the defensive end, recording three steals and four blocks while protecting the paint efficiently.

Three games into the series, both teams will have a good understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses. This will make Game 4 all the more interesting. The Warriors will need to treat this as an elimination game to avoid a 3-1 series deficit.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Draymond Green will look to redeem himself after a poor performance in Game 3.

Steph Curry is listed as probable, dealing with soreness in his left foot. Al Horford landed on his Curry’s foot in Game 3. Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are listed as questionable. James Wiseman will remain on the sidelines, his status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Steph Curry Probable Left foot soreness Andre Iguodala Questionable Right knee inflammation Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Left foot soreness James Wiseman Out Right knee injury

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Al Horford has come up with big games consistently throughout the playoffs.

Robert Williams III is listed as questionable for Game 4, suffering from soreness in his left knee. All other players will be available for Ime Udoka’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams Questionable Left knee soreness

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - June 10th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 3 +145 O 214.5 (-110) +3.5 (-105) Boston Celtics 2 -175 U 214.5 (-110) -3.5 (-115)

The Celtics are favorites to win Game 4, considering their proven strength on both ends so far in the series. The Warriors' offensive production has been inconsistent, with an over-reliance on Steph Curry to get the team going. However, their experience might be useful in swinging the tide in their favor.

Odds sourced from Yahoo Sportsbook!

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

1. The Warriors are 7-6 in the NBA Finals since 2017-18.

2. The Warriors have scored 100 or more points in all three games so far.

3. Steph Curry has averaged 31.3 points in the series so far.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Warriors winning Game 4.

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have been more efficient than the Warriors from deep 43.4% - 40.2% in the series so far.

2. The Celtics have out-done the Warriors 20-13 in the blocks category.

3. Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.7 points in the series so far.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on the Celtics winning Game 4.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Andrew Wiggins at small forward. Draymond Green will start at power forward, with Kevon Looney manning the paint for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



He's the only player in Finals history to have that kind of streak multiple times in his career Stephen has now made 5+ threes in all three games of the #NBAFinals He's the only player in Finals history to have that kind of streak multiple times in his career Stephen has now made 5+ threes in all three games of the #NBAFinals He's the only player in Finals history to have that kind of streak multiple times in his career 🎯 https://t.co/1CqSrx0lFc

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will start on the backcourt, with Smart playing as a point guard. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will fill forward positions, with Robert Williams protecting the rim for the Celtics in Game 4.

Boston Celtics @celtics We can’t expect to sit back tomorrow night just because we’re home. Instead, we’ll be looking to come out with the same hunger we had in Game 3. We can’t expect to sit back tomorrow night just because we’re home. Instead, we’ll be looking to come out with the same hunger we had in Game 3. https://t.co/EmKlRxFeZO

1. The Warriors have averaged 113 points in the playoffs so far.

2. The Celtics have averaged 107.2 points in the playoffs so far.

3. Jayson Tatum has averaged 8.3 assists in the series so far.

Click here to register on BetMGM SB and bet on Jayson Tatum dishing out more than 10 assists in Game 4.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Steph Curry | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Draymond Green | Center – Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams III

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will walk away with the W? Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics 2 votes so far