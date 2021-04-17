Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday as they continue their Eastern Conference road trip.

It is expected to be an exciting matchup as both teams are on a winning run and will be looking to extend their streak at the expense of the other.

The Warriors' Stephen Curry has been in scintillating form lately. He has not scored below 30 points in his last 9 games, which is the second-largest 30-point run in NBA history.

Warriors vs. Celtics. Who's gonna take home the W? 🤔



Charles Barkley gives his picks on this and much more on the latest edition of Chuck's GuarONtees! | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/82ViS81lZP — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and co. have turned it around after a rough couple of weeks. The Boston Celtics have won 9 of their last 12 games, including victories over the Milwaukee Bucks, the LA Lakers, the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tatum averaged 28.3 points on 49/40/91 shooting splits in that stretch, with Jaylen Brown averaging 24.1 on 51/42/76 shooting splits.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with a lot of injuries this season. Their star point guard Stephen Curry recently recovered from a tailbone contusion.

Advertisement

Kelly Oubre injured himself during the game against the Washington Wizards and has been out ever since. He is questionable for Saturday's game but is expected to return.

Rookie center James Wiseman also hurt his leg and is ruled out for the rest of the season. The team announced that he underwent successful surgery for a right meniscal tear.

Meanwhile, the Warriors announced that Eric Paschall will be re-evaluated in two weeks after he picked up a left hip flexor strain.

Klay Thompson will be sidelined as usual. He recently said that his goal is to start the 2021-22 season.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have just two names on their injury report against the Golden State Warriors.

Robert Williams III will not play due to knee soreness, while Evan Fournier will be out due to COVID-19 protocols. Neither of the stars played in the Celtics' last game against the LA Lakers.

Advertisement

Celtics injury report: Robert Williams remains out with knee soreness against the Warriors tomorrow night, while Evan Fournier remains out with COVID. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 16, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr will implement the same lineup that has worked so well for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are thriving in a small-ball setting and are expected to double down in their next game.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry will start as the point guard as usual. Andrew Wiggins is expected to join him on the backcourt as the two-guard, while Kent Bazemore will take Wiggins' place as the small forward. If Oubre does return to the lineup, he'll start as the shooting guard, with Wiggins returning to small forward.

Draymond Green will continue as the power forward, and Kevon Looney will be the starting center since James Wiseman is out. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole are likely to get the most minutes off the bench.

Boston Celtics

Coach Brad Stevens will likely use the same lineup as the last few games.

Robert Williams III's absence will mean that Tristan Thompson will start as the center. Jayson Tatum will be the starting power forward, while Jaylen Brown will be the small forward.

Kemba Walker will be the team's usual point guard, while Marcus Smart will retain his position as the shooting guard.

Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet are likely to get the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Advertisement

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Tristan Thompson.

Also Read: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - April 17th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21