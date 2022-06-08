Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - June 8th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Wednesday, June 8.

Golden State leveled the series against Boston with a 107-88 blowout win at home in Game 2.

Returning to the finals after two seasons, the Warriors looked hungrier than ever as they upped the ante in the series.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will take their shot at redemption on their home floor. Having stolen a game on the road, they will have to defend their homecourt if they are to secure their first title since 2008.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have had their run-ins with injuries this season. However, their squad looks healthy heading into Game 3, barring one player.

Andre Iguodala has been listed as questionable for the game. The veteran, who also missed Game 2, has been sidelined due to knee swelling.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston. Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Andre Iguodala Questionable Knee

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston has been fortunate on the injury front in the finals. Although Marcus Smart is a constant concern due to his quad and ankle injuries in the playoffs, the Celtics are fairly solid.

However, Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 3 due to soreness in his left knee.

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Golden State:Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE #NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Golden State:Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Player Name: Status: Reason: Robert Williams Questionable Knee

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Golden State Warriors 13-5 +134 Over 212.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Boston Celtics 13-7 -160 Under 212.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor Boston to win this matchup by a small margin. This could be due to the team's homecourt matchup and their unbeaten record coming off a loss.

The Celtics have proven themselves to be one of the most reactive teams in the league, having come up with a win after every loss.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors were 22-19 on the road in the regular season. The Warriors beat the Celtics on the road in the regular season. Steph Curry scored 30 points in his last game at TD Garden.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics average 105.7 points at home in the postseason. The Celtics are unbeaten when coming off a loss. Jayson Tatum averages 26.4 points per game at home.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Golden State will likely stick with their traditional lineup for Game 3. Considering that their main rotation is healthy, the team will see no changes.

The starting backcourt will feature Steph Curry at point guard and Klay Thompson at shooting guard. The pair will be accompanied by the frontcourt trio of Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Off the bench, Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole will see significant time on the backcourt. Otto Porter Jr. will also play a valuable role as a scorer off the bench.

The Warriors made use of Nemanja Bjelica in the last two games, albeit sparingly. He may see some playing time as well.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics find themselves in a similar situation to the Warriors. Given the gravity of the situation, Boston won't experiment with its lineup too much.

The starting backcourt will comprise of Marcus Smart at point guard and Jaylen Brown at shooting guard. Joining them will be the frontcourt trio of Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams.

Considering that Williams is listed as questionable, Boston may see Grant Williams step into the starting 5 at the power forward position.

Off the bench, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard may be given valuable minutes in the backcourt. The Celtics have also seen some productive minutes out of Daniel Theis. Should Williams' minutes be limited, Theis may have a bigger role to play as a rim protector and stretch big.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

