Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for March 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics square off in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on Sunday's action-packed slate. In their previous meeting this season at Chase Center on Dec. 19, the Warriors claimed a 132-126 OT win.

Steph Curry was phenomenal in that game as he tallied 33 points and six assists on 11 of 21, including 6 of 11 from 3. Meanwhile, the Celtics struggled with Jayson Tatum's off night. The All-Star forward had 15 points on a measly 5 of 17 shooting night.

The 32-27 Warriors and 47-12 Celtics have had opposite stories this season, and their records reflect that. However, Golden State is 12-3 in its past 15 games, while Boston is 13-2. The teams are nearly at par, making Sunday's clash an intriguing encounter that deserves a national TV spot.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Mar. 3

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors' injury report hasn't seemed that concerning this season, but that changes for Sunday's game, with Steph Curry appearing on it for the first time since November. He's joined by two starters, Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins. Curry and Podziemski are both questionable with knee injuries.

Meanwhile, Wiggins is ruled out, citing personal reasons. Gui Santos is the fourth player on the report with a knee injury. He's listed as probable.

Here's the Warriors' injury report:

Player Status Injury Steph Curry Questionable Right knee, bursitis Brandin Podziemski Questionable Right knee, inflammation Gui Santos Probable Right knee, inflammation Andrew Wiggins Personal Out

Boston Celtics' injury report

The Celtics have two injured players, while three are on G-League duties. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a left quad contusion, while Neemias Queta is out with a right knee hyperextension.

Meanwhile, JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Jordan Walsh are out on G-League duties.

Porzingis' availability is crucial, especially against a small Warriors team. His absence in their previous matchup was also one of the key reasons behind the Celtics dropping that game.

Here's the Celtics injury report:

Player Status Injury JD Davison Out G-League, two-way Drew Peterson Out G-League, two-way Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Left quad contusion Neemia Queta Out Right knee hyperextension Jordan Walsh Out G-League, assignment

Golden State Warriors facing streaking Boston Celtics is the ideal challenge amid turnaround

The Warriors have enjoyed a remarkable run, but the teams they have beaten aren't close to being the tier-one contenders this season. They faced the Denver Nuggets a few games ago, where they blew a double-digit lead.

The Warriors facing the Celtics, on a 10-game winning streak, three games later is the ideal opportunity for them to test themselves. The Warriors will likely see Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski suit up, but only time will tell if Andrew Wiggins' absence causes troubles for Golden State.