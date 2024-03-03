Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of seven NBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Golden State winning the most recent matchup 132-126 on Dec. 19.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

The Celtics lead the all-time series 209-140 against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent matchup behind Steph Curry’s 33 points, six assists and three rebounds. Derrick White led Boston in scoring with 30 points.

The Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at TD Garden.

The game begins at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (+425) vs. Celtics (-575)

Spread: Warriors (+11) vs. Celtics (-11)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o231.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u231.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics preview

The Warriors (32-27) have won eight of their last 10 games to strengthen their push for a playoff push.

They have won three straight games, all on the road, and are ninth in the West. Golden State most recently played the Toronto Raptors on Friday and won 120-105. Steph Curry had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds.

The Celtics (47-12, first in East) are the hottest team in the NBA with 10 straight wins. Boston has won three of them by at least 25 points, including the most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jayson Tatum had 32 points and eight rebounds in the 138-110 win.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics starting lineups

The Warriors will continue to be without Andrew Wiggins as he deals with a personal issue.

Curry (left knee bursitis) and Brandin Podziemski (knee) are questionable as well. Gui Santos is probable with a knee injury. While Curry is listed as questionable, he's expected to play in such a crucial game. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start with:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Klay Thompson SF: Moses Moody PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

The Celtics, meanwhile, listed Kristaps Porzingis as questionable for Sunday’s game with left quadriceps contusion. Neemias Queta is out with a hyperextended right knee. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla should start with:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White. SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Xavier Tillman

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game. He has been prolific against the Celtics in the recent past and should continue that form if he plays on Sunday. Expect him to score over 25.5 points.

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 28.5 points. Tatum is expected to be guarded by the best Golden State defender in Draymond Green. The Warriors defense has looked formidable since Green’s return to the lineup. Tatum could end the game under 28.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are favored at home and rightly so. They are the hottest team in the league and have the best record this season as well.

While Boston is expected to win, covering the 11-point spread could be a reach, as the Warriors have played some great basketball in the last month as well. It should be a high-scoring contest, with the point total likely going over 231.5 points.