Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - February 2, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will travel to face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at the iconic TD Garden.

The Golden State Warriors (11-9, 8-4 HOME) comes into Tuesday night's contest on the back of a dominant 118-91 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. On the other hand, Boston Celtics have now suffered two straight defeats including a 1-point heartbreaking loss to their arch-rivals the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boston Celtics (10-8, 5-3 HOME) guard Marcus Smart, who suffered a Grade 1 left calf strain in the 4th quarter Saturday, will be remain inactive for Tuesday's match against the Golden State Warrior.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 2, 10 P.M. ET (8:30 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Golden State Warriors Preview

Advertisement

On Saturday night, Stephen Curry dropped 28 points and knocked down six 3-pointers on 11-of-17 shooting to help the Golden State Warriors surge past the Detroit Pistons. Kelly Oubre also had an impressive game, chipping in with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

The team was in much better sync, offensively, as opposed to their Thursday night loss to the Pheonix Suns. Against Devin Booker and crew, Golden State Warriors shot a horrid 38% from the field and 28% from deep (11-38 FG%).

Following the Thursday night defeat, the Golden State Warriors were able to clean things up, shooting 52% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc on Saturday against the Pistons.

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors management knows that in order to get to the post-season with Klay Thompson, the performance of Stephen Curry's supporting cast must get better from here on. The team will look to find that same groove that they had against the Detroit Pistons when they travel to Boston, Tuesday night.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Advertisement

As usual, Stephen Curry continues to lead this team with his offensive shooting prowess. The 32-year-old is currently averaging over 27 points per game with a 3-point shooting average that is just a tad below 41%. Additionally, Steph has also been phenomenal from the free-throw, successful making a whopping 92% of his attempts.

Boston Celtics have been fantastic this season, despite suffering 2 straight defeats, which is why in order for the Golden State Warriors to come out of Tuesday night with a win, they will need a massive performance from the star man.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics came tantalizing close to snatching a late comeback win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Unfortunately defeat on Saturday was their second straight, pushing them down to the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 10-8 record.

Saturday night was a hard-fought battle against the Lakers, who squeezed by with a 96-95 victory. pic.twitter.com/otyV2oaNkb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2021

Unfortunately, for the Boston Celtics, the team has now lost 5 of their last 7. They will look to redeem themselves with a win against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday night.

Despite the loss to the Los Angeles Laker, shooting forward Jayson Tatum was able to come up big with 30 points and 9 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown also stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points.

Advertisement

Going into the match against the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics will be without Marucs Smart, who was helped off the court after an awakard landing on his left leg. As per reports, Smart is expected to miss the next few weeks with a calf strain, which will force head coach Brad Stevens to go deeper into his rotation, starting against the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is playing at a phenomenal level this season. On Saturday, the Boston Celtics star shot a brilliant 66.7% from the field, including 2 three-pointers on 3 attempts.

Right now, Tatum is averaging 26.8 points per game with 7 rebounds and almost 4 assists. In terms of shooting percentage, the 22-year-old is making 48.4% of his field goal attempts including 43.5% from the 3-point line. If Boston Celtics are to stop their current slide, they will need a massive performance from their star man come Tuesday night.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

SF Jayson Tatum, C Daniel Theis, G Kemba Walker, SG Jaylen Brown, G Jeff Teague

Warriors vs Boston Celtics Match Prediction

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics has all the probability of going down to the wire with Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum going head to head in an individual battle for supremacy.

Advertisement

With Marcus Smart not available for this encounter, Stephen Curry and crew will look to take advantage of this situation as they continue to build positive momentum for their franchise. Apart from the Steph, the other threat that Boston Celtics must watch out for is rookie sensation James Wiseman, who is averagin over 12 points this season with 6 rebounds.

Where to watch Warriors vs Celtics?

National telecast of the game will be carried by TNT. Local coverage will be available on NBC Sports Boston. Live stream will be available via NBA League Pass.