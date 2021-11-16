×
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Nov 16, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Preview

The Golden State Warriors continue their four-game East Coast road trip against the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday night's marquee matchup at Barclays Center.

The Warriors recorded just their second loss of the season in their previous outing against the Charlotte Hornets. Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 28 points, while Stephen Curry had 24.

The latter struggled with his shooting, though, making just 31.2% of his field goals in the 102-106 loss.

Battled 'til the final buzzer last night in Charlotte.@Verizon || Game Rewind https://t.co/q9YWDh6SoE

Meanwhile, the Nets continued their fine form with a 120-96 win over the OKC Thunder in their last game.

Kevin Durant led the team's charge with 33 points and eight rebounds, while James Harden recorded 16 points and 13 assists to lead the Nets to their eighth win in 10 games.

NETS WIN. https://t.co/YIrA6MyBkQ

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors will continue to be without long-term absentees Klay Thompson and James Wiseman for this game. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II is listed as probable because of knee contusion.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Gary Payton II

Out

Knee contusion

Klay Thompson

Out

Achilles injury recovery

James Wiseman

Out

Knee injury recovery

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets will be without four players for this contest. Sharpshooter Joe Harris is the latest to join the injury list because of an ankle sprain.

He will be ruled out along with Kyrie Irving (not with the team), Nicolas Claxton (illness) and Paul Millsap (personal).

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Nicolas Claxton

Out

Illness

Joe Harris 

Out

Ankle sprain 

Paul Millsap

Out

Personal 

Kyrie Irving

Out

Not with the team

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are unlikely to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous outing.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will likely start as guards, while Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will complete the rest of the lineup.

Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will be forced to alter their starting lineup with Joe Harris sidelined. Patty Mills could be in line to make his first start this season in the backcourt alongside James Harden.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown Jr. and Blake Griffin will complete the rest of the lineup.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Bruce Brown Jr. | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
