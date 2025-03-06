Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 6 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The in-form Golden State Warriors get another shot at the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Steph Curry and Co., who lost 128-120 in late November at Chase Center, look to get their revenge on the road. A win by the Dubs would give them a 4-1 record in their five-game East Coast swing.

Meanwhile, the reeling Nets hope to end a five-game losing streak and sweep the season series against the Warriors. Brooklyn will have to step up, particularly on the defensive end, to prevent their visitors from extending their slump.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors injury report

Jonathan Kuminga remains out due to a right ankle sprain. The matchup against the Nets will be the 29th straight time he will not suit up for the Dubs.

Gary Payton II is probable due to a nasal bone fracture.

Brooklyn Nets injury report

Former Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton will not play as he recovers from left knee ACL surgery. Noah Clowney joins him on the inactive list due to a left ankle sprain. The Nets just gave Nic Claxton the green light to play after initially appearing as questionable due to a nasal fracture.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Steph Curry Pat Spencer II Taran Armstrong Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Gary Payton II Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Draymond Green Gui Santos Jackson Rowe Quinten Post Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd D'Angelo Russell Reece Beekman Kendall Brown Cam Thomas Keon Johnson Tyrese Martin Ziaire Williams Maxwell Lewis Dariq Whitehead Cameron Johnson Jalen Wilson Trendon Watford Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Key Matchups

Steph Curry vs. Cam Thomas or D’Angelo Russell

Steph Curry is on a roll. Over his past four games, he has averaged 33.5 points per outing behind 53.8% efficiency, including a sizzling 51.0% from deep. Jimmy Butler makes the Warriors better, but the two-time MVP is still the engine of the offense.

The task of slowing down Curry will fall on Cam Thomas or D’Angelo Russell, who are not known for their defense. If the All-Star point guard gets into a rhythm, the Warriors will likely roll to another win.

Curry has been particularly lethal when facing former teammate Russell. In 16 head-to-head duels, the NBA’s greatest shooter is averaging 28.8 PPG. D-Lo must step up when he gets the assignment to shadow Curry.

Cameron Johnson vs. Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler

The Nets desperately need Cameron Johnson to give the team a lift with his scoring. Accomplishing that against Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, two excellent defenders, will be a tough task. Johnson can’t allow the two to shackle him or the game could turn into a blowout for the Warriors.

On the other end, Johnson should also play his part in limiting the underrated impact of Green or Butler on offense. Both Warriors forwards often make the unsung plays that give the Steve Kerr’s system a boost.

