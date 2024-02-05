Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2024

The Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be the first time the two sides meet since Warriors won 124-120 on Dec. 17, and is part of the NBA's six-game schedule. Let's dive into the preview, prediction, odds for the match and then we'll give you our best bet.

The Warriors, 21-25 are coming off a 134-141 overtime loss on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, splitting their last two road games. Stephen Curry joined Kobe Bryant as the oldest player to score 60 points at 35 as he ended up scoring 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to fall short.

The Nets, 20-28 are 11th in the East, winning their previous game on the road 136-121 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Cam Thomas had a game-high 40 points, three rebounds and five assists on five of 11 three-point shooting.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will be broadcast locally on YES and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

Spread: Warriors +2 vs. Nets -1.5

Moneyline: Warriors +110 vs. -124

Total over and under: Warriors O 237 vs. Nets U 237

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets preview

The Warriors have lost six of their previous 10 games and have an 8-12 record on the road. They have struggled defensively, allowing 52 points in the last game between the fourth quarter and overtime.

They have conceded 31.7 points in the fourth quarters of their previous three road games while the Nets have averaged 31.3 points in the fourth quarters in their last three games at home.

Cam Thomas and Stephen Curry are coming off big nights and will draw attention from the defenses while looking to create shots for their teammates.

The Nets enter the game with a net -0.8 rating, 116.2 offensive rating and a 117.0 defensive rating, shooting 36.6% from the three, which ranks 16th in the league, while the Warriors have a net 0.1 rating, 118.2 offensive rating and 118.1 defensive rating on 37.5% three-point shooting ranking ninth.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry will start at PG, Andrew Wiggins at SG, Klay Thompson at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Green at center.

Meanwhile, for the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie will start at PG, Mikal Bridges at SG, Cam Thomas at SF, Cameron Johnson at SF and Nicolas Claxton at center.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Stephen Curry has averaged 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 45.9 shooting, including 41.1% from the three-point line on 4.9 threes made. His point prop is set at over/under 29.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Klay Thompson has averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds 2.3 assists on 41.5%. His point prop is set at over/under 19.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Cam Thomas has averaged 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45.3%. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets predictions

The Nets are favored to win at home with a -1.5 point spread and -124 on the monyeline, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. The Warriors are predicted to go over 237 points total, while the Nets are favored to go under.

