Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - November 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets is going to be like the clash of the titans. It’s a game that will feature two of the best shooters, who also happen to be former teammates.

The Golden State Warriors started a four-game East Coast swing with a close loss to the Charlotte Hornets. However, they still own the best record in the NBA with an 11-2 slate and carry the highest points differential of 13.23. If the Warriors can maintain this number, it will be the best in history.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will be eager to start another winning streak starting with their visit to the Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets. Standing in their way will be the superstar duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Brooklyn Nets are 8-2 in their last 10 games with those losses coming against the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. They are also on a tear, having beaten opponents by an average of 13.75 a game. Former MVP and Warrior Durant has been shooting the lights out in the last few games. The Nets will need another big game from their best player to hold off the sizzling Golden State Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 16th; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, November 17th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors own the best record in the NBA right now. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Golden State Warriors shot a horrific 23.1% from three-point land in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Steph Curry, the hometown hero and reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, was the main culprit of the team’s horrible shooting. The former MVP shot 3-13 from rainbow country.

The Hornets could take some credit for that dismal shooting, but there were also a couple of instances when Curry was open. He just couldn’t drain the shots he normally makes. The result could have been different had he made one or two of those open threes.

The Brooklyn Nets only allow opponents to hit only 31.1% of their three-point shots, which tops the NBA. Their defense will be severely tested as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look to bounce back from a rare loss.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Who else can it be? The two-time former MVP has been torching opponents since the season started. It’s also not just his shooting that greatly helped the Golden State Warriors play. With Steph Curry on the court, the opponents’ defense will be tuned in on him. The Davidson College alum has mastered the art of manipulating defenses, even when his shots are not falling.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Steph Curry over the last 5 Games:



31.8 PPG

6.6 APG

5.0 RPG

2.4 SPG

49% FG

40% 3P

93% FT



Steph is insane. 🔥 Steph Curry over the last 5 Games:31.8 PPG6.6 APG5.0 RPG2.4 SPG49% FG40% 3P93% FTSteph is insane. 🔥 https://t.co/fwfjtPl72d

Stephen Curry leads the Golden State Warriors in scoring, assists and steals. He is surprisingly third in rebounding behind Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. So much has been said of the Baby-Faced Assassin’s shooting, and rightfully so, but he has become a much better all-around player. The Warriors are looking like legit title hopefuls because the three-time champion has been his usual devastating self.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F -Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will need to play their best game of the season to beat the Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets will have their work cut out for them. They have not faced a team as impressive as the Golden State Warriors this season. GSW is a team that tries to use the entire 94-feet basketball court to its advantage. It’s one reason why they lead the league in defensive rating and third in offensive rating after that loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Steve Nash’s team is expected to come in shorthanded without Joe Harris, Paul Millsap and Nic Claxton. Harris’ absence could be crucial in this game as he has been invaluable when it comes to spacing and shooting. The Brooklyn Nets will have to take up the slack in Harris’ absence.

If there’s any time for James Harden to play his best, the game against the Golden State Warriors will be the best time to do it. Kevin Durant, who has been carrying the team since the season started, will need all the help he can from the roster, particularly from The Beard.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s greatness is often taken for granted because of his consistency. That greatness has been put in the limelight because of the Brooklyn Nets’ offensive struggles. Since that loss to the Miami Heat last October 27, KD has been out of this world with his shooting. He has shot 65.2% from the field with a league-best 29.6 PPG.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Kevin Durant over the last 5 Games:



32.0 PPG

7.6 RPG

5.0 APG

62% FG

52% 3P

92% FT



Is KD the best player in the NBA? 👀 Kevin Durant over the last 5 Games:32.0 PPG7.6 RPG5.0 APG62% FG52% 3P92% FTIs KD the best player in the NBA? 👀 https://t.co/hos5oKwvFm

The Slim Reaper leads in the NBA in scoring and field goals made while not even close to the top 10 in field goals attempted. His efficiency speaks volumes to the mind-boggling offensive display he has shown this season. The Brooklyn Nets will need every bit of that accuracy against the best defensive team in the league.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - DeAndre’ Bembry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Blake Griffin

Warriors vs Nets Match Prediction

Two of the greatest shooters in the history of basketball will go at it and will be the highlight of this game. However, it would likely be the defense that will greatly decide the outcome of the match between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors have gotten used to life without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. They’re in fact, doing very well this season without two of their best players.

NBA @NBA



West: Stephen Curry (

East: Kevin Durant ( NBA Players of the Week for Week 4.West: Stephen Curry ( @warriors East: Kevin Durant ( @BrooklynNets NBA Players of the Week for Week 4.West: Stephen Curry (@warriors)East: Kevin Durant (@BrooklynNets) https://t.co/mCpkE6TYoo

Joe Harris’ injury will force the Brooklyn Nets to suddenly adjust their rotation, which would not be ideal against the Golden State Warriors’ defense. It’s imperative that James Harden play his best game while contributions from LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills should be available. Otherwise, it’s going to be a really long night for their offense.

The Golden State Warriors have been the better team this season due to their consistency. Durant and Curry will likely cancel each other out, so it will be up to the rest of the team to help their superstars. GSW’s lineup has just been a tad better heading into this game.

The Golden State Warriors could edge the Brooklyn Nets by the finest of margins.

Where to watch Warriors vs Nets

TNT will cover the match live. The NBA League Pass will stream the game between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets as it happens.

Edited by Diptanil Roy