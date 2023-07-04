Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets California Classic Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters, and more

The California Classic in Sacramento concludes on Wednesday, July 5. There will be another tripleheader to finish the event.

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Charlotte Hornets. The game tips off at 6 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN2. It will be the first game of the evening in Sacramento.

Both teams played Monday. The Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings 100-94, while the Hornets lost to the San Antonio Spurs 98-77.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game Preview

The Hornets are -4.5 point favorites in the matchup. Despite the big loss in the first matchup, Charlotte has a lot of young talent on its roster.

The Hornets should bounce back and come out with a better performance on Wednesday. They shot poorly in Game 1 and should improve upon those numbers. They hit just 39.4% of their shots and 30.8% from 3-point range. If they can get those numbers up, they should have a much better night against the Warriors.

They have depth as well and used nine guys in significant minutes as part of their rotation.

The Warriors were much hotter from downtown in their first game. They went 14-of-33 from 3-point range.

Golden State Warriors @warriors The 2023 Summer League roster is OFFICIAL The 2023 Summer League roster is OFFICIAL 🔥 https://t.co/vZUDvuQRNz

Game Prediction

The Hornets should bounce back in a big way. Their shooting numbers should improve and their depth should win out in a close win. Charlotte cover the spread in a 99-91 win.

Players to Watch

Brandon Miller is the biggest name in this one. The No. 2 pick from the 2023 draft scored 18 points in his debut Monday. He went 5-of-11 overall and 3-of-7 from 3-point range. He made some tough shots but played a bit sloppy with six turnovers and seven fouls.

Nick Smith Jr. is also an exciting young talent for Charlotte. He scored 12 points in his debut with the Hornets on Monday.

Lester Quinones went off for the Warriors on Monday. He dropped 26 points in the loss and could have another big game Wednesday.

The Warriors' 2023 draft pick Brandin Podziemski is another player to watch. The Santa Clara product went 4-of-9 from the field in his debut and scored 12 points.

Poll : 0 votes