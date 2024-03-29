Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for March 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, with tipoff at 7 p.m. EDT. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series with the Warriors winning the first at home 97-84 on Feb. 23 and is included in the NBA's 12-game lineup.

The Warriors have rebounded from a two-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Presently, they occupy the 10th position in the Western Conference standings, trailing the ninth-placed Lakers by 2.5 games and maintaining a one-game advantage over Houston.

The Warriors seek to extend their lead over Houston and aim for victory on Friday, which would mark their fourth win in the past six games.

The Hornets put an end to their five-game losing streak with a 118-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Brandon Miller led the team with 31 points and six rebounds. Tre Mann contributed 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Miles Bridges provided a solid all-around performance with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 29

The Warriors have listed two players on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) are quesitonable.

What happened to Jonathan Kuminga?

Jonathan Kuminga was absent from the Warriors' win over the Orlando Magic due to an ailing left knee tendinitis.

His condition on Friday will be crucial in determining whether he can resume his regular starting role. Kuminga has been averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across 13 starts in March.

In the event he is unable to play, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody might be selected for the starting lineup, with Klay Thompson assuming a more prominent role coming off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets injury report for March 29

The Hornets have listed five players on their injury report: Davis Bertans (nose) is probable, while Mark Williams (back), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle) are out.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball's season has concluded, as announced by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The 22-year-old guard has been sidelined since Jan. 26 due to right ankle tendinopathy and will continue his rehabilitation for the injury with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

Ball initially injured his ankle on Nov. 26 in Orlando. Following the injury, he missed the subsequent 20 games. After returning to action and playing seven games, he has remained sidelined since then.