Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, for their 13th game of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Dubs have been very impressive this year. Unlike other teams, they have fared well without over-relying on their star player Stephen Curry.

Curry has been phenomenal this season. But even on nights when he doesn't score 20+ points, the Warriors have had players to share the workload. They are 11-1 on the season, the best record in the league. In comparison, they were 10-2 after the same number of games in 2014-15. They are riding a seven-game winning streak at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are trying to make a comeback after a devastating four-game losing streak. They defeated the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks in their last two games to move to 7-7 on the season. Charlotte have a strong offense but need to improve at the defensive end to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

With each passing game, the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman gets nearer. Wiseman, the second overall pick of 2020, has been healing from a knee injury. With his return, the Golden State Warriors will have a reliable scorer and rebounder.

Meanwhile, Thompson, one half of the coveted Splash Brothers, has started playing 3-on-3, and might return to the court earlier than expected. Damion Lee, meanwhile, has missed the last couple of games. He has been marked as questionable for the upcoming match against the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Gordon: 22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

Terry: 18 PTS, 4 REB

LaMelo: 12 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST, 5 STL

Kelly: 12 PTS, 4 3PT

Bing: Bong

Hornets: Win



Five Charlotte Hornets players are scheduled to play in the G League, and will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. On a positive note, the Hornets will play this game with an almost healthy roster.

They only have one player listed as injured. PJ Washington, who has missed the last five games, continues to remain sidelined.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' unstoppable weapon, Stephen Curry, has proven to be too efficient this season.

Steph is, as they say, on a roll. He is averaging 28.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. Defensively, he is capable of stealing the ball from opponents, and is averaging 1.6 steals per game. Moreover, he has recorded three 40+ point games so far. Steve Kerr will, without a question, start the game with Curry.

It is highly likely that Jordan Poole, who is currently the second-best downtown shooter in the team, will start alongside Curry in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevin Looney should handle the Golden State Warriors' frontcourt.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have the right offensive players capable of dominating opposition defenses. Miles Bridges, who is averaging 21.5 points per game, should be James Borrego's first choice as the team's starting power forward. He will likely play alongside Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball should play as the team's primary point guard. The youngest Ball brother so far this season has been exceptional. He is averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 assists, 7.6 rebounds and two steals per game. He could be joined by Terry Rozier to complete the backcourt.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevin Looney.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee.

Edited by Bhargav