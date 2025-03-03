Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 3, 2025

The Golden State Warriors will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Their impressive five-game winning streak came to a grounding halt against the Philadelphia 76ers as Golden State hit the road for a five-game road stretch.

Steph Curry's rich vein of form and Jimmy Butler's availability make them favorites against Charlotte as the NBA 2024-25 regular season inches to an end. The Hornets' sting has been pulled out of them this season as they come into the contest on the back of a torrid six-game skid. The last time both sides met, it was a 128-92 decimation with the Warriors' bench propping up the numbers.

The remaining 22 games are important for the Warriors from a seeding perspective. They made a rapid surge with their string of wins to take seventh place in a stacked West. A win on Monday puts them a rung ahead in sixth vaulting over the LA Clippers. A fruitful road trip will see them stay in contention for a playoff berth and avoid the play-in.

It helps that the Warriors' upcoming games are against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets — teams they can get past if they execute their plans right. The side is 15-15 on the road and they have an opportunity to better that record on Monday.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets clash tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Warriors -12 o225 (-110) -625 Charlotte Hornets +12 u225 (-110) +452

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Warriors have the necessary firepower to help prop up a win against the 14-45 Hornets. They are 16th in scoring offense averaging 113.0 points per game and 110.8 points per 100 possessionss. Golden State's field goal percentage is 25th in the league this season as they nail 44.7% of their shots in 91.9 attempts per game. They are 15th in 3-point offense swishing 35.9% of their 3s in 42.5 attempts per game.

The Hornets have been a woeful side on offense with 28th place. They average a measly 105.2 points per game and 103.7 points per 100 possessions. They are at the bottom of the league in FG% (42.5%) and 28th in beyond the arc offense with 33.9%. They do a better job on defense with their 13th-placed scoring defense allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions. The Warriors are a few rungs higher in 10th place with 109.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups

The Warriors have listed Jimmy Butler (back spasms) and Quentin Post (right ankle soreness) as probable. Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain) is ruled out of the matchup.

Position Player PG Steph Curry SG Brandin Podziemski SF Jimmy Butler PF Draymond Green C Kevon Looney

The Hornets have quite a few names on the injury report. Miles Bridges (illness), Seth Curry (lower back tightness), and Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol) are listed as probable. Tre Mann (disc herniation) and Brandon Miller (wrist ligament repair) are ruled out.

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball SG Nick Smith Jr. SF Josh Green PF Miles Bridges C Mark Williams

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Steph Curry comes into the contest with an o/u of -104/-110 on points. Brandin Podziemski is -106/-120 on points and assists. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball is -110/-114 on points and assists, while Mark Williams is -110/-118 on points and rebounds.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction

The Warriors are favorites to take the contest. They are a more potent unit on both ends of the floor, and can contain the Hornets offense with Butler and Draymond Green forming a lethal frontcourt. This will be Golden State win unless Charlotte pull off a special performance.

