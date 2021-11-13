Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will begin their first four-game road trip to the East Coast in the 2021-22 NBA season with an enticing matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

The Warriors have been the best team in the league so far. They have an 11-1 record entering this contest. Meanwhile, the Hornets are on a two-game winning streak, improving their season record to 7-7. They are tenth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, November 14th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, November 15th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have barely put a foot wrong this NBA season. They are on a seven-game winning streak and will be the favorites against the Hornets on Sunday.

The Warriors defeated the in-form Chicago Bulls 119-93 in their previous game. Stephen Curry continued his fine form with a 40-point outing. Golden State overcame a seven-point deficit in the first quarter to tilt the game in their favor. They outscored Chicago by 32 points (96-64) between the second and fourth quarters.

The Golden State Warriors were once again dominant at both ends of the floor. They also made 48% of their field goals, including 15 3-point field goals during the match. Steve Kerr's men forced their opponents to commit 20 turnovers and outrebounded them 47-28.

The Warriors' ability to perform well as a unit has been their biggest strength. That will play a huge factor moving forward as well. It will be key to them claiming a win in the first game of their East Coast road trip.

Key Player - Draymond Green

Draymond Green in action during Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is proving to be a difference-maker for the Golden State Warriors with his stingy defense and exquisite playmaking once again. The veteran forward is averaging 7.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game so far.

The Charlotte Hornets have been an excellent team offensively. They rank second behind the Dubs in most points scored per game this season (113.8). They will likely rely on their offense to cause an upset against the Warriors. This makes Green's contribution extremely important for the side.

If he can continue to anchor the team's defense the way he has been so far, the Warriors will improve their chances of recording their eighth win on the bounce.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have rediscovered their mojo over their last two outings. Before that, they were on a five-game skid. The Hornets defeated the New York Knicks 104-96 in their previous match. They did so, despite trailing by 16 points in the first quarter.

James Borrego's men were excellent on defense, limiting the Knicks to just 38% field goal shooting. They were also able to force 19 turnovers during the contest. LaMelo Ball stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists and five steals, while Miles Bridges recorded 24 points to lead their team to a win.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Gordon: 22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB

Terry: 18 PTS, 4 REB

LaMelo: 12 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST, 5 STL

Kelly: 12 PTS, 4 3PT

Bing: Bong

Hornets: Win



#AllFly Miles: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 ASTGordon: 22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REBTerry: 18 PTS, 4 REBLaMelo: 12 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST, 5 STLKelly: 12 PTS, 4 3PTBing: BongHornets: Win Miles: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 ASTGordon: 22 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REBTerry: 18 PTS, 4 REBLaMelo: 12 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST, 5 STLKelly: 12 PTS, 4 3PTBing: BongHornets: Win#AllFly https://t.co/kXhBR4GSfm

The Charlotte Hornets will need to replicate a similar kind of performance if they are to have a legitimate shot at winning against the mighty Warriors. Their in-game adjustments will be key to their success on Sunday night.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball in action during New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball has been in terrific form so far this season, averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game and two steals per contest. The Charlotte Hornets will need him to be at his best when they take on the Golden State Warriors. Ball will need to set the tone early on for his side. His intensity on both ends of the floor can make a difference and tilt the game in Charlotte's favor.

If LaMelo Ball can produce a season-high performance in this game, the Hornets will have a legitimate shot at becoming just the second team to defeat Golden State this season.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Warriors vs Hornets Match Prediction

It's hard to argue the Golden State Warriors case to be the favorites heading into this game, considering the staggering form they are in right now. They have been the best two-way team in the NBA this season.

Unless the Charlotte Hornets end up producing a season-best performance as a team, the Warriors are likely to win this contest.

Where to watch Warriors vs Hornets

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets will be televised live on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports South East. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee